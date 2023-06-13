Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia Arrives To New York City

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia has officially arrived in New York City! This Thursday, she will sail from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal on a four-day cruise visiting Bermuda!

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR CARNIVAL VENEZIA

There will be a welcome ceremony aboard the ship Wednesday evening with guests, executives, and television host Jay Leno will be named the godfather of the ship.

MORE ABOUT CARNIVAL VENEZIA

Carnival Venezia is the 25th ship in the fleet.

Carnival Venezia is showcasing Carnival Cruise Line’s new concept: “ Carnival Fun Italian Style.”

Guests will get to enjoy new dining, entertainment, and venues that Venice, Italy, inspires.

Carnival Venezia will offer a wide range of options for guests cruising from New York, including 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

