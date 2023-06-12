Celebrities Line Up To Stay

Join Bill Panoff, CEO and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, and Antonio Polesel, General Manager at the Grand Hotel Portovenere, to explore the luxurious hotel in Portovenere, Italy’s charming fishing village. With stunning views of the Ligurian Sea and access to private beaches, it is the perfect location for a relaxing and indulgent escape.

The hotel boasts elegant rooms and suites, world-class dining, a rooftop terrace with panoramic views, and easy access to the stunning Cinque Terre region. Click below to learn more about Hotel Portovenere.