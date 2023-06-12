Extraordinary Extras On The Scenic Eclipse

Catering to a select group of 228 passengers, Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yacht™, seamlessly combines luxury travel with adventurous cruising. But what truly sets this all-suite, ultra-luxury expedition ship apart is the wide range of extraordinary experiences it offers. While the inclusive options such as zodiac rides, e-biking, and snorkeling provide incredible opportunities for discovery, there are a few select adventures that are worth every penny. Picture yourself soaring above breathtaking landscapes in a helicopter or diving deep below the surface in a submarine. Additionally, the ship offers an array of mouthwatering meals where guests can indulge in exclusive dining experiences and savor exquisite flavors from around the world. These extraordinary offerings go above and beyond, creating unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Helicopter Rides

Two Airbus H130-T2 helicopters offer cruise guests soar high above the Earth to witness its beauty from an entirely new perspective. Capable of carrying up to six passengers at a time, the helicopters have state-of-the-art technology and safety features, making them a reliable and safe way to explore remote areas. But what truly sets them apart is the wow factor provided by the large wrap-around windows, designed to give you a front-row seat to all of the action. Picture yourself sitting inside a glass globe, treated to a mesmerizing bird’s eye view of the scenery below.

Although the H130 is extremely quiet, guests wear Bose voice-activated, noise-canceling headphones during the flight to listen to the pilot and communicate with the other passengers. Depending on the terrain, everyone is looking to point out pods of whales, penguin colonies, seals, waterfalls, glaciers and other wildlife they might see. The pilot is always happy to take another swing around to get closer and confirm the sighting.

Whether you’re seeking adventure or simply looking to experience the world from a new perspective, booking a helicopter ride it’s a luxury adventure worth splurging for.

Pricing: varies by region ranging from $575 – $750 for a 30-minute ride.

Submarine Rides

Dubbed the Scenic Neptune, the custom-built six-passenger, battery-powered U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 allows guests to go below the ocean’s surface to observe sea life in its natural habitat without ever getting their hair wet. Submersibles are one of the safest ways to explore the ocean’s depths, whether diving down to Antarctica’s sea floor or exploring the Caribbean’s colorful coral reefs.

Explicitly designed for sightseeing excursions, Scenic’s luxurious air-conditioned sub can dive to a depth of 200 meters. Each passenger sits in a comfortable seat that swivels 280 degrees, maximizing view capabilities. Depending on the region of the cruise, you may see schools of brightly colored fish or dolphins and maybe even encounter whales, sea turtles, manta rays, or reef sharks.

Notes: Submarines dives are weather-dependent (current, wind, swell), and you do not choose your dive day. The cruise team will assign you a day and time and send a note to your cabin. Additionally, you need to be mobile enough to board the sub and go down the hatch, and if you are at all claustrophobic, this may not be the right experience for you.

Pricing: varies by region ranging from $750 – 795 for a 40-minute ride.

Chef’s Table

The Chef’s Table is the ultimate gastronomic adventure on the Scenic Eclipse. Prepare to be captivated by the theater of culinary creation as you take your seat at a hidden table located within Elements restaurant. You will notice not only are there two large windows giving you direct access to the bustling galley, but you’ll also see that the table is set with an abundance of wine glasses and special accouterments such as an hourglass sand timer and a special box of silverware needed for each dish.

This exclusive, invite-only, 11-course dining experience combines the artistry of modern and molecular cooking. The culinary team invests over 24 hours in meticulous preparation to deliver an extraordinary dining experience, and the result is a thoughtfully crafted menu that utilizes local ingredients whenever possible.

Throughout the meal, the Head Chef presents deconstructed or creatively reimagined versions of traditional dishes inspired by the remarkable destinations the ship has visited. Additionally, each course is expertly paired with a carefully chosen selection of fine wines. If you’re fortunate enough to secure a seat at The Chef’s Table, it will be a meal you will remember for a long time.

Notes: Although there is no extra charge for this private-dining experience, it does require an invitation. Reservations are not possible.

Nightmarket

Tucked away at the back of Koko’s, the Night Market offers an exclusive private dining experience centered around an open teppanyaki grill. However, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill teppanyaki meal with the iconic flaming onion tower. Instead, it’s an intimate affair reserved for just eight guests, ensuring each person receives personalized attention from the skilled Chef.

The vibrant flavors of Night Markets in Asia, India, and the Middle East and some of the Chef’s family recipes provide the inspiration for this gastronomic journey. Over the course of several hours, the Chef will guide you through an exquisite eight-course feast, artfully preparing each complex dish right before your eyes. This unique meal is a culinary adventure where every bite is meant to transport you to the bustling Night Markets of these captivating regions.

Notes: Although there is no extra charge for this private-dining experience, it does require reservations.