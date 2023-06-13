Plan Ahead For Big Savings: Book 2024 Trips With Le Boat Today And Save!

Guests looking to plan ahead for Summer 2024 travel can get excited about Le Boat’s “Lowest Price Guarantee,” for reservations made by June 30, 2023!

MORE ABOUT “LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE”

Starting on June 12, 2023, guests who book a reservation for a 2024 Le Boat vacation with the “Lowest Price Guarantee” offer are promised that if the price of the trip drops a few months after booking, your price will drop by the same amount as well as a price drop a few months after booking.

If the price of your trip has dropped, please fill out this form to claim the extra savings.

The good news does not stop there! Travelers who book early can save up to 25 percent off bookings, and guests who pay in full when booking can save an additional 3 percent off their booking.

In addition, booking early also allows you to have the option of the dates you prefer, destination, and boat.

Once you book your trip, you will benefit from any price drop made up until your balance is due—90 days before your departure.

AVAILABLE DESTINATIONS

Travel with Le Boat with a list of 17 destinations across nine countries!

Le Boat has a fleet of 32 boats on the UNESCO Rideau Canal in Ontario, Canada, the oldest canal system in North America.

The brand also has 950 boats stationed at 33 different departure bases in eight European nations, namely Belgium, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, and Scotland, providing numerous choices for travelers.

Will you be sailing with Le Boat in 2024? Let us know in the comments!