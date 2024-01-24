Disney Cruise Line Debuts New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Wardrobe at Disney Lookout Cay

Mickey and Minnie Mouse now sport new looks designed by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett for Disney Cruise Line’s newest island experience, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Inspired by the spirit of Junkanoo, a festival in the Bahamas famous for its joyous music and vibrant parades, the garments perfectly capture the festive essence of the event.

“The beauty of Mickey and Minnie’s looks are that they are literally ‘Junkanoo Fun in the Sun,’” Theodore said. “When you talk about the print, pattern, color, texture of Junkanoo, they’ve got that.”

MORE ABOUT THEODORE ELYETT

Theodore was raised in Nassau, The Bahamas, amidst a thriving art and fashion community.

His passion for fashion started early because his mother owned a sewing factory.

At the age of 13, Theodore debuted his designs on the runway.

His designs are seen on Miss Universe contestants, celebrities, brides, and cover girls.

In June 2024, with the opening of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Theodore’s work will have a new platform to showcase Bahamian culture.

Mickey and Minnie’s outfits will be part of a collection of vibrant artwork by local creators at Lookout Cay, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

Theodore will also design special styles for Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale to wear.

Learn about Theodore’s inspiration for Mickey and Minnie’s looks in this Disney Parks Blog video here.