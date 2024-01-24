Viking Shares 2026 Ocean Voyages

Today, Viking Cruises has opened bookings for its 2026 ocean voyages, and the brand also revealed voyages for its newest ship, Viking Vesta, joining the fleet in July 2025.

“We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many—and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGES

Viking Homelands (15 days — Stockholm—Bergen) – Explore Scandinavia with stops in Stockholm, Oslo, and Bergen. Visit Ålborg and Gdańsk and the cities of Berlin and Copenhagen. Sail through Norwegian fjords.

Iconic Western Mediterranean (8 days — Barcelona—Rome) – Experience the southern coast of France and the Renaissance of Italy. Stay overnight in Barcelona and Tuscany to immerse yourself in Catalonian and Tuscan cultures’ art, architecture, and history. Visit Montpellier, Marseille, and Monte Carlo.

Empires of the Mediterranean (10 days — Venice—Athens) – Embark on a ten-day journey through the Adriatic and Aegean Seas. Explore Venice, Athens, Olympia, Zadar, Dubrovnik, Santorini, Corfu, and Koper. Visit ancient ruins, medieval towns, and villages.

British Isles Explorer (15 days — Bergen—London) – Enjoy overnight stays in Bergen and Greenwich. Discover the landscapes of Scotland, including the Highlands and Western Isles, as well as the cities of Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, and London. Explore maritime Liverpool, historic Dover, and Snowdonia in Wales.

West Indies Explorer (11 days — San Juan roundtrip) – Embark on a roundtrip voyage from San Juan to explore the Caribbean. Visit Tortola, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Martin, and St. Thomas as you cruise through azure waters.

NEW IMMERSIVE PRE AND POST EXTENSIONS

Viking has announced six new immersive Pre and Post Extensions in 2024 and 2025. The extensions are offered in Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm, and Venice.

Until January 31, 2024, take advantage of the Discover More Sale. This exclusive offer includes free international airfare, special fares, and a low $25 deposit. New and returning guests can enjoy additional savings as well.

