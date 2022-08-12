Cruise Deal of the Week – August 12, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

It was a big week in cruise news as Norwegian Cruise Line, along with their luxury brand Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas, announced a new protocol for COVID testing that makes things a whole lot easier for vaccinated travelers. That’s great news for the rest of this year, but especially 2023 when it seems like cruising will be back to normal after three years of pausing and protocols.

Are you looking to book your first cruise for 2023? Why wait any longer than you have to? This cruise from MSC Cruises leaves January 02, 2023 and it’s a great deal if you haven’t booked anything yet!

6-Days Western Caribbean Cruise with MSC Cruises

Leaving January 02, 2023, MSC Seascape will sail from Miami to MSC’s private island Ocean Cay before a spending a day. at sea on its way to Costa Maya, Mexico. From there, the ship visits Belize City before spending another day at sea on its way back to Miami. Interior staterooms start at just $329 with oceanview and balcony staterooms both under $500 per person. MSC is giving away a few perks for booking, like free drinks, free wifi, up to $500 in onboard credit, kids sail free and more.

