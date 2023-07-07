Costa Cruises Announces Costa Voyages

Costa Cruises announces a new cruise experience called Costa Voyages starting September 2023! For 10-14 days, guests will explore new destinations and be exposed to new entertainment aboard Costa Cruises ships.

Costa Voyages’ destinations include: the Canary Islands, the myriad facets of Turkey, the Egyptian Pyramids, the Azores, the land of Israel, Morocco, Northern Europe, and a journey from Normandy to Spain.

About Costa Voyages

Voyages are open for booking from September to November 2023, from April to June 2024. The vessels for the voyages include: Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Firenze, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, and Costa Diadema.

Guests can take part in new gastronomic experiences, such as 14 new desserts created in collaboration with pastry chef, Iginio Massari: a blend of high-quality ingredients and technology in the pastry industry.

On each cruise in all restaurants, guests can choose three different dinners from a new menu, which includes a selection of foods devised by world-famous chefs: Bruno Barbieri, Helene, Darroze, and Angel Leon.

Costa Voyages will allow guests to toast with the captain in a special dining experience and partake in a Banquet Night Party, a buffet along with ice sculptures carved by world-renowned ice sculptors.

Costa Cruises’s partnership with the Rolling Stones will allow guests to see a performance in a concert experience. Costa Cruises’ partnership with Canon, the Japanese camera brand, will offer photography classes where they can learn how to capture memories from the journey.

Costa Cruises’ partnership with the Italian Bridge Federation will allow guests to get competitive on their trip with a card game tournament. With experienced players present from the federation, travelers can compete in a tournament and participate in workshops to learn different parts of the game.

Costa Cruises’ has three evenings onboard, featuring a gala night at the Grand Bar, where guests can mingle and dance with the ships’ officers. The second night consists of a fashion experience, where travelers can compete on the red carpet of the Grand Bar for fashion supremacy.

The third night is the Glamour Night, a dance competition that blends the waltz, tango and Rumba, allowing guests to showcase their dance expertise. Costa Cruises will have games inspired by the 1960s and 1990s, such as Double Interview, Musichiere, C-Music and other quizzes, challenges, and musical auctions.

Guests can participate in guided tours and learn about different parts of the vessel, the tour will cover: the galleys, the bridge, the crew bar, and other spots on the ship.

Will you be participating in Costa Cruises’ new Costa Voyages experience? Let us know in the comments.