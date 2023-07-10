Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sakara Completes Sea Trials

Emerald Cruises’ latest ship Emerald Sakara has completed her sea trials. The trials were conducted on July 3, 2023, by Captains John Edwards and James Griffiths from Halong Shipyard in Vietnam, with the ship’s major systems tested and approved for guest operations during the trials.

After completing sea trials, Emerald Sakara left Vietnam for her relocation to the Mediterranean Sea. Her maiden sailing, the eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure from Athens to Rome, will begin on August 5, 2023, traveling to the ports of:

Itea, Greece

Transit to the Corinth Canal

Cephalonia, Italy

Sicily, Italy

Amalfi, Italy

Sorrento, Italy

Capri, Italy

Rome, Italy

“We are extremely pleased with how well our newest 100-guest luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara, performed in her sea trials—she exceeded our expectations in every way,” commented Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group (Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours). “We’re thrilled to be able to share our newest gem in less than a month’s time and look forward to offering our guests wonderful experiences in the Caribbean and Central America this fall and winter.”

About Emerald Sakara

Built by the Vietnamese Halong Shipbuilding Company, Emerald Sakara will be the second luxury yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet. The identical sister yacht, Emerald Azzurra, debuted in March 2022. Both vessels contain 50 suites and staterooms, with 88 percent of the rooms boasting a private balcony with a terrace. Each ship holds a maximum of 100 guests, which allows the ships to dock in ports and harbors only accessible to smaller yachts.

An outdoor infinity pool encircled by lounge chairs and day beds.

The Aqua Cafe, perfect for guests wanting a cocktail.

A wellness deck with a spa, infrared sauna, and gym.

Sky Bar at the top deck.

A marina platform on the stern equipped with water toys such as kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling gear, SEABOBs, and a giant trampoline.

The La Cucina dining room serving fresh, seasonal cuisine.

The Amici Lounge.

76 crew members tending to the guests’ needs.

Upcoming Itineraries For Emerald Cruises

Following Emerald Sakara’s inaugural sailing, the yacht will begin her summer season along the coasts of Italy, Greece, Turkey, and the Adriatic Sea. After the summer season, both Emerald Sakara and Emerald Azzurra will sail to the Caribbean and Central America for their Eastern Caribbean and Grenadines sailing. The first voyage is set to depart on November 18, 2023. Emerald Sakara will be christened on December 2, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by her godmother Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

Emerald Cruises presents a diverse collection of river and yacht cruises across three continents. One of their remarkable offerings is Emerald Azzurra, a luxurious yacht that embarked on its maiden voyage in March 2022. With a capacity for 100 guests, it sails through the inviting Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, and starting from the 2023/2024 season, it will also explore the Caribbean and Central America. Cruise Critic’s 2022 Editors’ Picks Awards honored Emerald Azzurra as the Best New Luxury Ship in November 2022. In August 2023, Emerald Sakara, the brand’s second luxury yacht, will be launched.

Alongside their yacht experiences, Emerald Cruises operates eight specially designed Star-Ships for European river cruises and one on the Mekong River. Their commitment to exceptional service is complemented by their innovative ship designs, active shore excursions, and onboard wellness options available through the EmeraldACTIVE program. Emerald Cruises is part of the Scenic Group, which includes renowned companies such as Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Mayflower Cruises & Tours, and Evergreen Tours, all based in Australia.

By Ethan Leckie