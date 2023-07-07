Cruise Deal Of The Week – July 7, 2023

Hey travelers!

As July begins, P&O Cruises has announced a special offer of double on-board spending of up to $968 per sea view cabin on voyages to the Mediterranean when scheduled by July 31, 2023!

The deal is available on select 13 and 14 night voyages from Southampton, United Kingdom to the Mediterranean on Carnival Cruises’ Arvia and Britannia during spring and summer 2024-2025.

Double on-board funds can be used with different experiences such as spa treatments and shore excursions.

Featured Itineraries

14 night voyage on Arvia departing from Southampton on August 4, 2023, starting at $1,691 per person with a sea view cabin.

14 night voyage includes full onboard meals, entertainment, and children’s clubs.

Voyage stops include: La Coruna, Valencia, Marseille, Barcelona, Alicante, and Cadiz.

What You Should Know About Double On-Board Spending

The amount of double on-board spending money is based on two adults sharing a cabin

The sea view cabin is combinable with a 10 percent deposit offer.

Will you take advantage of The P&O Cruises’ deal? Let us know in the comments.