Chef Michel Roux Teams Up with Cunard for 2025 Le Gavroche Series

Cunard has announced that Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux will return to Norway in 2025 for another exclusive series of Le Gavroche at Sea Residences.

From April to August, Roux will oversee four residencies during Fjords voyages on the new Queen Anne and the flagship Queen Mary 2.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our successful Le Gavroche at Sea residencies. Our guests expect exceptional experiences, and having one of the world’s most celebrated chefs on board to create special menus and host exclusive events is truly special.”

MORE ABOUT THE EXCLUSIVE SERIES

Queen Mary 2 will kick off the first five-night Le Gavroche takeover at The Verandah during her seven-night Fjords cruise on April 6.

Guests can enjoy a five-course tasting menu featuring exquisite seafood, crafted by one of the world’s top chefs.

Roux will then host a residency at Sir Samuels on Queen Anne during her Fjords voyage on May 11, offering a variety of his signature seafood dishes and culinary classics.

On August 15, Roux will return to Queen Mary 2 for another exclusive event at The Verandah, followed by his final residency on Queen Anne starting August 31.

Le Gavroche at Sea reservations will incur an additional charge.

Each voyage will also feature a live cooking demonstration by Roux in the Royal Court Theatre.

“It is always a privilege to revive the essence of Le Gavroche and I am thrilled to be collaborating with Cunard for a second series of takeovers next year,” said Michel Roux. “This project is incredibly rewarding and allows me to craft signature menus that capture the spirit of adventure as well as the art of accessible fine dining. I am hugely excited to get back on board and showcase the beauty of Norwegian seafood to Cunard guests.”

In addition to his exclusive residencies, Roux will introduce a new seafood concept called Oysters. Available at The Champagne Bar on Queen Mary 2 and Carinthia Lounge on Queen Anne, it will feature premium Norwegian seafood each night for walk-in guests only.

Will you be exploring one of the exclusive series with Roux? Let us know in the comments!