Carnival Jubilee Completes River Conveyance for Sea Trials

Carnival Jubilee, set to begin her maiden voyage from Texas in December, accomplished a remarkable milestone by becoming the first vessel from Carnival Cruise Line to undergo a passage through the river Ems in northwest Germany. Carnival Jubilee became the first ship built at Meyer Werft, and was successfully moved from the German port to Eemshaven, Netherlands.

Carnival Jubilee sailed backward toward the North Sea from the River Ems and departed from Papenburg early Monday morning by two tugboats guiding the vessel. Officers, technicians, and engineers directed Carnival Jubilee to test its mechanical and navigational systems carefully. Pilots of the Pilot Brotherhood of Emded accommodated the ship with state-of-the-art technology, such as a hyper-realistic river simulation, to prepare for the crossing.

Prior to its arrival in Eemshaven early Tuesday morning, Carnival Jubilee began its escort around narrow channels and under many German bridges from the River Ems. Its further trials at sea are set to begin on November 5, 2023.

Progress Aboard Carnival Jubilee

Dr.Inks, Ph.D. Bar : Exclusive new concepts in sea-themed areas of the ship will delight guests with delicious food and beverage options. State-of-the-art technology and design elements inside of Dr. Inks, Ph.D Bar transport guests from a sunny pier-like “boardwalk” to an adventurous ocean-floor promenade.

BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster : Carnival Jubilee features stunning innovations such as a top-deck rollercoaster.

Debut Voyage: Carnival Jubilee departs from Galveston, Texas, on December 23, 2023. The ship sails week-long cruises to popular Caribbean destinations, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Roatan).

By Adalyn Dugas