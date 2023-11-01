Royal Caribbean Opens Alaska 2025 Bookings

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas will join other popular ships like Quantum, Radiance, and Serenade of the Seas for summer 2025 Alaska cruises! These new voyages will give travelers a chance to explore the Last Frontier, as well as other bucket list-friendly spots.

Starting in May until September 2025, passengers can go on a 7-night vacation that will showcase Alaska’s glaciers, parks, and towns. These voyages begin from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, or Seward, Alaska, and loyal Crown & Anchor Society members can make early bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Anthem of the Seas

Choose from two 7-night itineraries that visit destinations like Sitka and the Gold Rush-era town of Skagway: Endicott Arm fjord and Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Victoria, British Columbia, and the surrounding mountains. On the ship, explore adrenaline-pumping experiences, such as the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator and the North Star glass observation capsule.

Quantum of the Seas

A 7-night adventure showcasing landscapes in Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, and Victoria in Canada. On board, try out the FlowRider surf simulator while enjoying glaciers and snowcapped peaks, or compete at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity complex at sea.

Serenade of the Seas

A 16-night Panama Canal cruise to Vancouver that explores Haines, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, immerse in local cultures. Discover coastal gems from Hubbard Glacier, North America’s largest tidewater glacier, to Tracy Arm fjord, with 30 miles of narrow passageways surrounded by cliffs and waterfalls. Enjoy the stunning ocean view from Serenade’s three acres of expansive windows or the rock climbing wall.

Radiance of The Seas

Radiance is the choice for vacationers who seek even more immersive experiences to explore Alaska. The lineup of alternating northbound and southbound adventures starts from Seward and Vancouver, and along the way to Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Hubbard Glacier are photo-worthy landscapes. Before or after their 7-night cruise, travelers can extend their adventure with a Royal Caribbean Cruisetour that visits landmarks like Denali National Park.

Will you be visiting Alaska with Royal Caribbean? Let us know in the comments!