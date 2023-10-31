Crystal Cruises Unveils 2025 Grand Journey Itineraries

Crystal Cruises unveiled its Grand Journeys itineraries for 2025 onboard the newly refurbished Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises is set to provide longer journeys with extended stays at ports, overnight stops, and the option to partake in overland adventures curated by Abercrombie & Kent, covering both renowned landmarks and less-traveled destinations.

From exploring northern Europe’s iconic white summer nights to delving into the rich cultures and nations of Africa and Asia, Crystal Cruises remains dedicated to creating opportunities for inspiration and commitment, all while ensuring excellent service.

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony will feature redesigned suites, new specialty dining establishments, and public areas to enhance the overall passenger experience.

The partnership with Abercrombie & Kent will grant 2025 Grand Journey travelers unique access to the hidden gems of some of the most sought-after locations, as well as exclusive events curated by experts in the region with like-minded friends and explorers.

2025 Grand Journey Itineraries

Roundtrip Singapore: Embark on a 47-night journey aboard Crystal Symphony departing from Singapore. Explore destinations including Taiwan, Ko Samui, Ha Long Bay, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. The adventure includes extended overnight stays in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, and Shanghai. The upcoming dates for this cruise are January 18 to March 6, 2025.

Rio de Janeiro to Mumbai: Explore the world's wonders on this 44-night cruise on Crystal Serenity. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, this remarkable voyage takes you to enchanting destinations, including St. Helena, Zanzibar, Mombasa, Seychelles, the Maldives, Namibia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and India. Immerse yourself in a culturally rich journey with Crystal Cruises from March 5- April 18, 2024.

Cape Town to Barcelona: Tour the world with the 51-night Cape Town to Barcelona cruise onboard Crystal Serenity. Departing from South Africa, the cruise travels to the exotic islands of Zanzibar, Mombasa, Seychelles, and the Maldives before exploring India, different nations in the Middle East (including Petra, Jordan, and Egypt) , Athens, Sicily, and Barcelona. Explore the world's wonders on March 20- May 10, 2025.

Stockholm to Liverpool: Experience the beauty of Northern Europe on this 40-night voyage aboard Crystal Serenity. Departing from Stockholm, the cruise explores the historic cities of Tallinn, Visby, and Riga, before heading to Copenhagen, Iceland, Norway, Amsterdam, and Liverpool. Immerse yourself in European history and culture from July 29- September 7, 2025.

Unique Benefits of a 2025 Grand Journey Voyage

In addition to the unique experiences with Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal Cruises also provides extraordinary perks to those who book 2025 Grand Journey voyages.

Grand Journeys Benefits (Terms & Conditions apply):

Crystal Society members receive 5% early bird savings if booked before January 12, 2024, or 2.5% savings for bookings after the deadline.

Business Class airfare allowance or credit for the first two guests.

Two A&K One-day Experiences throughout the sailing.

Up to $1,500 ‘As You Wish’ credit.

Private transfers.

Complimentary laundry service.

Complimentary first visit/medical consultation.

by Kashaf Rashid