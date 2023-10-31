Explore the magic of river cruises with AmaWaterways! Join us for a guided tour aboard Ama Magna, one of the largest riverboats traveling on the Danube, that can accommodate more than 196 passengers and crew members. AmaMagna is a thrilling adventure on the water, offering a dazzling array of features. Experience fine dining with breathtaking views, vibrant social lounges with bars and live music, luxurious swimming pools and hot tubs, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a pickleball court, tranquil lower lounges, and more. AmaMagna has everything, from lavish staterooms to various activities and amenities. Whether you seek social interaction or a serene sea escape, there is an AmaMagna cruise waiting for you. Join us now to discover more about this extraordinary vessel!