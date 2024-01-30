Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details of Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line recently shared more information about Celebration Key, their exclusive destination in Grand Bahama.

NEW DETAILS

Celebration Key offers five distinct areas known as portals, which include the Caribbean’s largest freshwater lagoons, a beautiful white sand beach, an exclusive adult-only private club, family-friendly spaces, and various dining options. Guests can anticipate a memorable experience at Celebration Key starting in July 2025.

The Welcome Portal serves as the introduction to Celebration Key, providing guests with information to enhance their experience.

The Family-Friendly Portal is for families with children of all ages. Activities include swimming in the freshwater lagoon and splash pad, racing down waterslides in the sandcastle, sports courts, and dedicated spaces for kids and teens.

The Adult-Friendly Portal is designed for adults seeking relaxation. Guests can enjoy the lagoon, relax on the white sandy beach, and indulge in cocktails at the swim-up bar. Cabana rentals and a variety of dining venues are available.

The Private Club Portal offers an exclusive retreat for adults. It features an infinity pool with breathtaking views, loungers under palm trees, and private beach access.

The Retail Portal showcases Bahamian culture, featuring murals by local artists and offering authentic artisanal goods and products from local retailers. Food and beverage options with Bahamian flavors are available as well.

“No one does FUN like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

Carnival will release additional information on each portal in the following months.

Are you excited to learn more about Celebration Key?