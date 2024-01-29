Swan Hellenic Reveals 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic is excited to announce its lineup of cruises for 2025, featuring its renowned SH Diana and SH Vega ships. With nearly 60 carefully crafted itineraries, there is a voyage to suit every traveler’s taste and preferences!

NEW LINEUP

Swan Hellenic is introducing exciting new options for 2025, such as exploring the Amazon River in Brazil and two unique Mediterranean cruises that pay homage to the company’s original cultural expedition cruise roots.

Explore the rich heritage of ancient and medieval culture with Swan Hellenic’s new Mediterranean cruises. These curated journeys take you to UNESCO World Heritage sites accessible only to smaller ships like the SH Diana. Enjoy the convenience of docking in the heart of Venice, enhancing your cruise experience.

Embark on the 10-night “Contrasts of Mediterranean Culture” voyage aboard the SH Diana. Departing from Palermo on August 20, 2025, and arriving in Venice. This itinerary traces the coastlines of Sicily, Montenegro, and Croatia. Visit Lipari, Giardini Naxos, Taormina, Gallipoli, Monopoli, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Split, Hvar, and Rovinj.

Embark on the “Exploring South America from Barbados to Brazil” voyage aboard the SH Vega. Departing from Bridgetown on October 12, 2025, this 19-night journey will take you to South America’s famous landmarks and hidden treasures. Visit Port of Spain, Georgetown, Paramaribo, Îles du Salut, Belém, Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Fortaleza, and Recife,

Click here to see more information on the 2025 cruises!

