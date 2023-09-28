Take Off With Ease: Introducing EL AL’s New Non-Stop Flight To Israel For Your Next Cruise Vacation

As an avid traveler and cruise enthusiast, I’m very excited about EL AL’s new non-stop service from Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv. What makes it even more appealing is that it’s the only non-stop airline that offers this service, making it an absolute game-changer for those wanting to cruise from Haifa or Ashdod. EL AL is now the leading airline that makes it possible for you to fly nonstop to Israel and embark on your cruising experience without any delays or long layovers.

With 70 years of experience and a reputation for outstanding service and safety, EL AL is the go-to airline for anyone looking to plan a hassle-free and enjoyable traveling experience. Moreover, the airline’s robust safety measures and hygiene protocols make it the best choice for anyone looking for a safe and comfortable way to travel during these unprecedented times.

The Dreamliner planes for this flight ensure a comfortable and smooth journey through the air and reflect the airline’s commitment to providing its passengers with the most modern and up-to-date planes to travel in. Additionally, with a range of cabin classes available, including Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class, flying with EL AL is a first-class experience.

However, the most striking element of EL AL’s non-stop service is the Israeli experience it provides. As a passenger, I immediately feel immersed in the vibrant Israeli culture when boarding. The onboard services and cuisine reflect the warmth and hospitality for which Israeli culture is renowned, providing me with an authentic taste of my destination even before I arrive.

Chef Assaf Granit, the revered culinary mastermind behind hit restaurants The Palomar and The Barbary, recently undertook the task of revamping the menu for EL AL, Israel’s flag carrier airline. Granit’s menu promised a fresh, upgraded culinary experience that would bring the “magic and beauty of Israel to the whole world.” Drawing inspiration from the traditional flavors of Israel and incorporating modern techniques and fresh ingredients, Granit created a menu that provided a true taste of Israeli culture. Utilizing seasonal ingredients and locally sourced produce, Granit’s dishes were elevated and refined, bringing the excitement and flavors of Israeli cuisine to the skies. With this revamp, EL AL’s inflight dining experience was no longer just a means of sustenance but a journey of culinary discovery.

The Matmid Club loyalty program EL AL offers is another benefit I and other frequent travelers can appreciate. With this program, we are rewarded with miles for future travels, making it easier to plan our next getaway and ensure we keep coming back for more.

The comfort and amenities offered by EL AL further enhance the overall experience of flying with the airline. The comfortable seating and in-flight entertainment are top-notch, allowing me to relax and unwind after cruising. The Israeli hospitality I encounter when I step onto the plane also sets the tone for a warm and welcoming cruise vacation I look forward to enjoying.

Last but not least, the ability of EL AL to accommodate special requests and dietary restrictions is a testament to the airline’s personalized service. As someone with dietary restrictions, this means the world to me, and I am confident that I can enjoy a journey tailored to my specific needs.

EL AL’s new non-stop service from Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv is a traveler’s dream come true. From the Israeli experience it provides, the opportunities to earn reward miles, the range of comfortable cabin classes, and the personalized services provided to me as a passenger, traveling with EL AL has become an experience I can look forward to. Whether cruising from Haifa or Ashdod, I can set off on my journey confidently and excitedly, ready for the trip of a lifetime. I would highly recommend EL AL for anyone looking to take a cruise from Israel. It is the most convenient and safest way to travel while enjoying your well-deserved vacation. Book your next flight with EL AL today to experience unmatched comfort, safety, and professional service.