Princess Cruises Unveils New Culinary Offerings On Sun Princess

Next year, Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess will take dining at sea to the next level with various culinary experiences that cater to all tastes. The ship will feature innovative concepts from Rudi Sodamin and a soon-to-be-announced celebrity chef.

The new ship boasts 29 new and signature dining and lounge options, offering delectable dishes ranging from savory meals and entertaining eats to sumptuous drinks and satisfying snacks.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience. Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none.”

NEW DINING ABOARD SUN PRINCESS

New exciting dining options are available to try onboard, such as the Japanese Teppanyaki experience at Umai Teppanyaki, combining tasty cuisine with captivating entertainment. Another unique option is O’Malley’s Irish Pub, which reimagines the traditional Irish pub with a modern twist. The Catch is a seafood haven featuring dishes from award-winning chef Rudi Sodamin. Additionally, The Promenade is a fresh take on classic dishes, including Promenade Slice pizza, gourmet burgers, hot dogs, bagels, and various tempting desserts.

Guests can still enjoy the staples of Princess dining, such as the Crown Grill and Sabatini’s, Alfredo’s Pizzeria, Kai Sushi, Crooners, and Wheelhouse Bar.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Caribbean are on sale now. Head to the Princess Cruises website to learn more!