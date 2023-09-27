Holland America Line Reveals 2025 Canada And New England Voyages

Holland America Line’s 2025 Canada and New England Season showcases longer voyages, maiden ports, and a 25-day “Legendary Voyage” to Greenland and Iceland!

“With Zuiderdam beginning in May, we will slightly increase our capacity in the region from previous years and add more verandah staterooms available for booking,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Plus, our itineraries present several choices for a truly unique vacation that explores a culturally-rich region from an easy gateway for an extended season, including the popular fall foliage and longer voyages up to Greenland and Iceland.”

Zuiderdam and Volendam offer a variety of cruises to explore Canada, New England, Greenland, and Iceland. From May to October, Zuiderdam’s seven-day departure showcases the Atlantic Coast’s delicious seafood, maritime history, charming seaside towns, and natural beauty. Volendam’s itineraries last ten to eleven days and highlight the historical English and French influences at various ports. Guests can enjoy regional attractions and breathtaking fall foliages offered in Volendam’s September schedule, which includes three seven-day cruises. Additionally, repositioning cruises to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will have a first-time stop at Yorktown (Williamsburg), Virginia.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

Volendam’s 25-day “Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland” Legendary Voyage departs from Boston on July 12, offering guests the opportunity to travel the world from their doorstep with Holland America Line’s homeport initiative. The expedition includes six stops around Iceland, with 11 additional visits to Greenland, Maine, and Canada’s Nova Scotia, Labrador, and Newfoundland. The 2025 season’s new addition is the port of Eastport, Maine.

Zuiderdam’s seven-day itineraries comprise “Canada & New England: UNESCO Sites & Québécois Nights” between Boston and Québec City, Quebec, Canada, and “Canada & New England Circle: New Brunswick” with a roundtrip from Boston. Late-night departures are available on select dates from Quebec City, Portland, Maine, and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Volendam offers 10- and 11-day itineraries between Boston and Montréal during the summer and fall seasons. The newly added 11-day “Canada and New England Circle” itinerary is available for departure on July 1 and Aug. 16 from Boston or Montreal. The cruise departing from Montreal includes stops in Halifax, Nova Scotia; St. John’s and St. Pierre, Newfoundland; Charlottetown; Sydney, Nova Scotia; and Quebec City. The cruise departing from Boston does not stop at Quebec City but includes visits to Corner Brook, Newfoundland, and Cap-aux-Meules, îles de la Madeleine, part of the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Volendam presents 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montréal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in June and September. Guests can explore the maiden port of Yorktown (Williamsburg) to discover the preserved colonial homes and historic battlefields.

In May, Zuiderdam offers a 15-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Quebec City, including an overnight stay and a call to Yorktown. Also, late-night departures from Newport, Maine, and Charlottetown are available.

Both Volendam and Zuiderdam adjust their schedules for the fall, allowing guests to view the alluring display of the changing foliage. Itineraries feature scenic cruising through the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Saguenay Fjord.

HAVE IT ALL BOOKING BONUS

When guests book 2025 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi, the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Will you be booking this 2025 itinerary? Let us know in the comments!