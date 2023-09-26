Holland America Line Arrives in Phoenix with Alaska Cruise Adventures

On Saturday November 4, 2023, Holland America Line brings the Great Land to Phoenix, Arizona! An all day Alaskan Cruise and Travel show will begin at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. All Arizonians are welcome to learn about the best ways to experience Alaska with Holland America Line.

“Our Alaska cruises are ranked number one for the most Alaska glacier, wildlife and wilderness viewing opportunities. We’re bringing our Alaska travel experts to Phoenix to connect with people who want to check this destination off their bucket-list but aren’t sure where to start. Even travelers who have previously explored Alaska can gain insights for future visits, meet tour operators, enjoy family-friendly activities and enter to win prizes,” said Bill Fletcher, senior director of destination marketing for Holland America Line.

While celebrating more than 75 years of Alaskan adventures, Holland America Line brings activities for attendees to prepare for their next cruise destination. The cruise line will provide s’mores, gold panning, axe throwing, live presentations, culinary demonstrations, and more!

Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Events

Those in attendance may win one of six $500 Holland America Line gift cards or the grand prize of an Alaska cruise for two!

Lumberjacks: Attendees meet an Alaskan Lumberjack from the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show in Ketchikan, Alaska! The lumberjack will demonstrate axe throwing, while attendees test their own skills.

Gold Rush and More: Just like the prospectors of the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1800s, attendees can pan for real gold and take home their findings! Attendees will feel like they are at McKinley Chalet Resort’s Denali Square as they roast marshmallows and make s’mores around a faux fire pit.

Presentations: Fleet Executive Chef Sinu Pillai will provide culinary demos featuring fresh Alaska seafood served on Holland America Line’s Alaska cruises. Attendees will learn more about Holland America Line’s entertainment that brings Alaska on board through culture, cuisine and on-shore adventures!

Visit Alaska in 2024!

Guests embark on cruises to Alaska on board Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. The visit includes breathtaking glacier destinations such as Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Holland America Line will also offer an exclusive visit to see Denali National Park, which is not available from any other cruise line.

By Adalyn Dugas