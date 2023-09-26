MSC Meraviglia Sails into Newport as the Largest Ship of the Season

MSC Meraviglia has just arrived in Newport, Rhode Island, to begin her inaugural Canada and New England itinerary! The ship is set to visit destinations in Canada and New England after beginning her journey overlooking Newport’s gorgeous autumn scenery and historic colonial architecture.

“MSC Meraviglia’s inaugural visit to Newport is a great milestone for MSC Cruises as we continue expanding our presence in the North American market. When we launched year-round cruises from New York City, one of our goals was to allow guests to visit a wider variety of destinations, and Newport is a perfect example. The response to these itineraries has been strong, which means we’ll bring thousands of visitors to Newport this season. We look forward to continuing to work with leaders here to provide our guests with a distinctive and immersive cruising experience, ”said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

Cruises for the autumn season aboard MSC Meraviglia are on sale now! Guests can also purchase cruises for Spring 2024 and Fall 2024. The ship will visit Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Saint John, New Brunswick.

More Space for Even More Exciting Opportunities

MSC Meraviglia will be one of the world’s largest cruise ships at 1,036 feet long and 171,598 gross tons!

Amenities: Aboard the ship, guests can choose from 10 different types of staterooms, including solo cabins, popular balcony cabins, and stylish suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club. The premium ‘ship within a ship’ features butler service, along with an exclusive restaurant, lounge, and pool area. Outdoor areas are filled with pools, hot tubs, and an expansive water park at sea, featuring three twisting slides and an intricate rope course called Himalayan Bridge.

Entertainment: The entertainment sector offers games such as the MSC Formula Racer, a full-sized bowling alley with two lanes, an interactive XD cinema, a flight simulator, and a video games arcade. The space also features a Sportsplex with facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, PickleBall, mini golf, and five-a-side soccer. Those looking for a movie night may find seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and the famous Carousel Lounge.

Relaxation: The extensive MSC Aurea Spa provides massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a dedicated thermal area.

Dining: Meraviglia delights guests with 20 bars and 12 restaurants, including the popular Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA!, Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki. A shopping area stretches more than 315 feet and is lined with an impressive LED sky screen.

After the autumn season, MSC Meraviglia is set to sail from New York City to Bermuda, Florida and The Bahamas.

By Adalyn Dugas