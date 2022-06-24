Stretching the Star Pride by Windstar

Star Pride by Windstar Cruises sets sail at full capacity after the ship’s stretch. Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff was onboard with the Chris Prelog, President of Windstar Cruises, to discuss the new and improved ship.

“The ships were always already game changers and really icons for small ship cruising. With Winston’s implementation on this stock class plus project we have had really enhanced all our public rooms,” Prelog said.

Star Pride was converted and stretched with new and existing parts. The area that had the most noticeable improvement is the open deck.

“We have a large open deck. A brand-new pool area. An infinity edge where you can access the pool from two decks…We have really converted a lot of our spaces whether it is the new part of the ship or the existing part of the ship,” Prelog said.

The variety and quality of food on Windstar Cruises continues to be a staple on Star Pride. With the stretch and update, the ship has new additions for restaurants. To name a few, Quatro 44, Star Grill, and Alfresco BBQ. Sit beside the deck with a nice gourmet meal paired with the staple steakhouse candles.

Besides the ship itself, the locations Windstar Cruises sails to are a big part of the overall experience. Tahiti is a big destination that the cruise line has traveled to for the last 35 years. In honor of this milestone, the company is redeploying the salaries to Tahiti and will be sailing with two of their ships to the area in October

Let us know if you book a trip with Windstar Cruises this summer !