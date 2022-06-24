Disney Cruise Line Honors Make-A-Wish Children As Godchildren of the New Disney Wish

Disney Wish is granting wishes this summer season. Disney Cruise Line announced today that all past, present, and future Make-A-Wish® children will be honored as godchildren at the ship’s christening next week at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Cruise Line is excited to recognize children for the first time in this prestigious role that bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travels.

“Make-A-Wish children and their families are brave, determined, resilient, and some of the most inspirational people you could ever meet,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “Wishing is a transformative experience that brings hope and joy, and it is our privilege to proudly recognize children who strive to overcome challenges as our Disney Wish godchildren. Working with Make-A-Wish to support children with critical illnesses and making magic when it is needed most will always be a priority for The Walt Disney Company.”

Just announced! We’ve revealed that all @MakeAWish children, including past, present and future wish recipients, will be honored as godchildren of the Disney Wish. https://t.co/RRTLDCLmPK pic.twitter.com/QvHWtthjFE — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) June 24, 2022 Each godchild of the ship of wishes will join the group of godmothers for the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including patty Disney, Tinkerbell, Jennifer Hudson, and Mariah Carey. The event will showcase the new ship and celebrate Make-A-Wish’s continued efforts to make wishes come true aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships.

Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have partnered to help grant life-changing wishes for more than 145,000 children with illnesses worldwide.

“The selection of Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish is another example of how Disney and Make-A-Wish continue to find innovative ways to bring joy to the lives of wish kids and their families,” said Richard K. Davis, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We are honored to partner with The Walt Disney Company and we look forward to granting countless more wishes together.”

Disney Wish Limited Edition Merchandise Collection

To celebrate the new ship and all the wishes to come, Disney Cruise Line has worked with Make-A-Wish to create an exclusive line of merchandise that includes a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush, ear headband, trading pin, spirit jersey, and tumbler. Disney Cruise Line will donate 10% of the purchase price from the sale of every item in the collection from now through July 18, 2023, to continue helping Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes around the world.

The full Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection is available on board the Disney Wish, and select items are available on the Disney website in July.