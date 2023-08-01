Today, Seabourn Cruise Line has released Seabourn Pursuit during a maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy! Seabourn Pursuit is the cruise lines’ second purpose-built ultra luxury vessel and newest expedition ship.

“I am honored to share this incredible moment with the entire Seabourn family as we welcome Seabourn pursuit, our highly anticipated second ultra-luxury expedition ship, into our fleet,” said the President of Seabourn Cruise Line, Natalya Leahy.

Seabourn Pursuit is designed and manufactured for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class Standards. Additionally, the ships’ modern hardware and equipment advances the vessels’ deployment capabilities.

The ship has 30,000 square feet of deck space, indoor and outdoor guest spaces with 270 degree views, and a 4k GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge. The camera allows the ship to broadcast images from the horizon on monitors around the vessel and in guest rooms.

“We are truly proud to have built the most outstanding ultra-luxury expedition ship for Seabourn,” said the Managing Director of T. Mariotti, Marco Ghiglione. “This is another important masterpiece for Italian shipbuilding coming out of T. Mariotti shipyard, demonstrating again that our leadership in this sector is well consolidated.”

About Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn Pursuit has eight dining facilities serving gourmet cuisine, as well as all-suite accommodations, including two-level Wintergarden suites. The vessel will begin service on August 12, 2023, and will travel five times in the Mediterranean before sailing to the Caribbean.

After the ships’ Mediterranean voyage, the vessel will arrive in Barbados, and then she will travel to the Amazon and Antarctica in late March 2024. After her inaugural Antarctica season, the ship will sail to Australia to the Kimberly region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in June and August 2024.

The Kimberly region will expose travelers to waterfalls, rivers, wildlife, aboriginal life, and history. Also, Seabourn Pursuit will travel to Papua New Guinea, West Papua, Indonesia, and to Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

Will you be sailing aboard Seabourn Pursuit? Let us know in the comments.