Exclusive Themed Cruise Aboard Discovery Princess

From November 25-29, 2023, set sail aboard Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess for an exclusive themed cruise! The voyage will be hosted by the ship’s godparent Adam Savage, co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters. Travel with Savage from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada!

“When I was asked what part of the ship I wanted to see during the christening of Discovery Princess in 2022, I chose the engine room and spent five hours learning about how the many complex systems onboard are able to efficiently — and almost invisibly — service thousands of customers’ needs. The scale of it is staggering,” said Savage. “The engineering of these ships, including Sun Princess, is riveting to me. Fresh off an Alaska cruise on Discovery Princess myself, I can’t wait to meet fellow passengers and share all the exciting below-deck technology I’ve learned about in science and engineering in general and cruise ships in particular. Also, I absolutely LOVE trivia – it’s going to be a fun time.”

– Passengers will have the opportunity to meet Savage and join in on hosted activities to learn more about his career!

– Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Discovery Princess with Savage.

– Introduction at Sailaway Party

– Q&A presentation in the Princess Theater

– Meet & Greets with guests for photo opportunities

– Specialty dinners, hosted by Savage

– Hosted Trivia Game Experience

– Camp Discovery activity for younger cruisers

Savage is launching an exclusive video series that takes viewers on a personal journey aboard Sun Princess. Guests can view the first episode of the series today and explore never-before-seen glimpses of the groundbreaking Dome and Sphere features, as the series reveals the ship’s birth from the ground up. The episodes will be airing on Savage’s “Tested” channel on YouTube. Click here to learn more: www.youtube.com/tested.

Head to Princess Cruises website for more information about the themed cruise.

