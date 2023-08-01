Celebrity Cruises Awarded 18 Wine Spectator Awards

Today, Celebrity Cruises has been awarded 18 Wine Spectator awards for its wine program and restaurants, with some of the cruise line’s restaurants receiving awards for their 11th consecutive year!

Celebrity Cruises has continued to be the only cruise line to receive “Best Of” Awards of Excellence, with six of them awarded to restaurants on the brands’ Edge Series ships.

Celebrity Ascent, the lines’ newest ship set to launch in November, has received two “Best Of” awards for its selection of wines at Daniel Bouluds’ restaurant Le Voyage. Celebrity Beyond, the sister ship of Celebrity Ascent, was also awarded for Bouluds’ inaugural Le Voyage restaurant and Tuscan Italian restaurant.

“We’re always working hard to go above and beyond for our guests, and this recognition by the respected experts at Wine Spectator shows just how dedicated we are to delivering the best dining experiences at sea,” said the President of Celebrity Cruises, Laura Hodges Bethge.

About the Celebrity Cruises Wine Spectator Award Winners

2023 Best Of Award of Excellent-Le Voyage on the Celebrity Ascent vessel.

2023 Best of Award of Excellence to Daniel Bouluds’ Tuscan Italian restaurant on Celebrity Ascent .

2023 Best of Award of Excellence to the Normandie restaurant aboard Celebrity Edge .

2023 Best of Award of Excellence to the Fine Cut steakhouse aboard Celebrity Apex .

2023 Award of Excellence to the Fine Cut steakhouse aboard Celebrity Beyond .

2023 Award of Excellence to the Fine Cut steakhouse aboard Celebrity Ascent.

Restaurants Presented 2023 Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence

Opus aboard Celebrity Reflection.

Grand Cuvee aboard Celebrity Silhouette.

Grand Epernay aboard Celebrity Solstice .

Moonlight Sonata aboard Celebrity Eclipse.

Silhouette aboard Celebrity Equinox.

Cosmopolitan aboard Celebrity Summit .

Metropolitan on Celebrity Millennium .

San Marco on Celebrity Constellation.

Trellis on Celebrity Infini ty

Celebrity Cruises offers more than 500 selections of wine from different wine regions and most acclaimed labels. The cruise lines’ experienced Sommeliers onboard every ship help guests select the best wines on offer.

Celebrity Cruises’ wine education programs include:

World Wine Tours: This experience gives travelers the opportunity to sample wines from across the globe and gain insight on regional and varietal technicalities.

Food and Wine Pairing Workshops: Guests can sample various pairs of wines and dishes to teach them the basics of the many ways in which wine and food connect.

Destination Wine Tours: Travelers can try regional wines and also tour various wine producing regions of the world.

What Celebrity Cruises’ restaurant or wine program is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.