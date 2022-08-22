Royal Caribbean Set to Welcome Unvaccinated Guests

Another cruise line is allowing unvaccinated guests to sail on board, so long as they still test negative for COVID-19 prior to cruising. Royal Caribbean International announced today that starting Sept. 5, the cruise line will welcome all guests – unvaccinated and vaccinated – to sail on board pending local regulations for each itinerary.

Cruises to or from Australia, Bermuda, Canada or Singapore still require guests to be vaccinated, but most cruises embarking from the U.S. will be open to all.

The full list of updated protocols are below:

Unvaccinated guests can cruise with negative results from any commercially available test, including self-tests.

No testing is required for vaccinated guests sailing on cruises that are nine nights or less.

For all sailings, guests 5 years old and younger have no vaccine or testing requirements.

On sailings of 10-plus nights, guests – vaccinated or unvaccinated – must provide a negative test within three days of their sailing date.