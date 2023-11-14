Regent Seven Seas Cruises Delivers Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has taken delivery of Seven Seas Grandeur in Ancona, Italy. In its construction spanning over two years, the luxury vessel has been designed by the award-winning Studio DADO and crafted by Fincantieri, a premier shipbuilder.

“We would like to thank Studio DADO and Fincantieri for their outstanding collaboration in realizing this incredible new vessel which truly builds on the ground-breaking traditions of Regent’s exceptional Explorer-class ships which came before. Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season is all but sold out, which is testament to the burgeoning popularity of the unrivaled Regent experience and also reflective of the ship being the most anticipated launch of 2023,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

On November 18, 2023, Captain Luciano Montesanto and his team will guide Seven Seas Grandeur in her maiden voyage from Venice, Italy to Barcelona, Spain. The ship will provide comfortable staff to guest ratios and large sweeping spaces for guests to enjoy. With unparalleled service and beautiful art installations, guests will be delighted from the moment they step aboard Seven Seas Grandeur.

“The expectations of both our loyal past guests and those who are new to Regent will be exceeded by Seven Seas Grandeur’s refined style, matchless elegance, and breath-taking beauty. As the appetite for luxury travel continues to grow, the delivery of Seven Seas Grandeur provides even more opportunities to cruise the world while enjoying the highest standards of hospitality in lavish and spacious surroundings,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Amenities, Entertainment, and More

Maiden Journey: In her inaugural voyage, the ship will feature a journey to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard before sailing back across the Atlantic from New York to Barcelona in March. Seven Seas Grandeur witnesses the colors of the autumn season in September and October, and then sails the Caribbean towards the end of the 2024 season.

Guest Suites: Seven Seas Grandeur features a range of versatile booking options from an $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, a contemporary Distinctive Suite, and a beautifully appointed Spacious Suite.

Epicurean Perfection: Eight exquisite dining experiences, including 5 complimentary specialty restaurants, feature 130 new dishes created exclusively for Seven Seas Grandeur . Senior Executive Chef Michael Meyepa and Food & Beverage Director Stéphane Carriou come together to create culinary experiences enhanced by reimagined designs for the ship’s signature restaurants such as Compass Rose, Prime 7, Chartreuse and La Veranda.

Culinary Arts Kitchen: Hands-on classes and special demonstrations are performed in a professional-grade culinary teaching facility led by highly experienced chefs. A wide curriculum of classes includes lessons in French food and wine, New Zealand meat and seafood, and cuisine of the Pacific Northwest.

Arts and Entertainment: Productions such as Pasión , Ignite the Night , Marauder’s Ball and ICONS demonstrate the power of performance with world-class dancers and breathtaking choreography. The ship’s stunning art installations include multiple works by Picasso; a custom-made bronze and hand-cast glass Bonsai Cherry Tree sculpture which will welcome guests into the Asian-fusion restaurant Pacific Rim; and “The Enchanted Tree”, a 40-foot-tall, hand-woven tapestry crafted by world-renowned Brazilian artist Walter Goldfarb.

Serene Spa & Wellness: Experience the calm retreat of an exclusive spa treatment. Relax in the restorative power of an amber and quartz crystal bed or choose from Zero Gravity Wellness Massages and Tahitian Hydration Rituals .

By Adalyn Dugas