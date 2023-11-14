MSC Bellissima Featured In Netflix’s “In Love and Deep Water” Film

On November 16, 2023, MSC Bellissima will be featured in the premiere of the Netflix film In Love and Deep Water, a new Japanese film that incorporates romance with mystery thriller themes.

Filming of the movie was completed on a recreational set of MSC Bellissima. In 2024, MSC Bellissima will feature itineraries in Japan, which may inspire guests to watch the film during their voyage.

Film Languages

Subtitles languages: Arabic, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

Dubbed languages: Czech, English, French, German, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Latam), Spanish (Spain), Thai, Turkish

Experience Luxury Aboard MSC Bellissima

Dining: With 12 dining venues and over 20 bars and lounges, guests can dine anywhere they’d like. Indulge in cuisine from French specialty restaurant L’Atelier Bistrot or visit pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café, a restaurant dedicated entirely to unique and elegant chocolate creations and desserts.

Family Activities: LEGO Group and Chicco inspire family and children’s activities.

Arts and Entertainment: An intimate state-of-the-art venue, The Carousel Lounge combines awe-inspiring acrobatics, dance, and music to create an immersive entertainment experience.

Special Amenities: The MSC Yacht Club offers luxury accommodations spanning three decks. Private facilities and butler services will delight guests round-the-clock. A spectacular LED Sky Screen at Sea stretches 262 feet over a stunning Mediterranean-style promenade.

By Adalyn Dugas