Cunard Unveils Cunard 4 Queens Gin Collection

Along with its expected debut of Queen Anne in May 2024, Cunard is excited to announce a new gin inspired by Queen Anne, Cunard 4 Queens Gin Collection. The collection will feature the Queen Anne Edition, infused with influences from the British Isles.

Merlin Griffiths Showcases Queen Anne Inspired Cocktails

Merlin Griffiths, a professional mixologist and TV personality, demonstrates the Queen Anne Edition’s flavorful aromatics. The award winning mixologist combines woody milk thistle, heather, and notes of zesty sea buckthorn together with the sweetness of Queen Anne rose petals and blackcurrant leaf – for a delicate and tasteful finish.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the Queen Anne Edition of our new Cunard 4 Queens gin collection, which neatly demonstrates our commitment to providing refined and contemporary experiences for our guests. It’s been really special to have Merlin Griffiths bring the product to life and showcase how guests can make Queen Anne inspired cocktails at home, but this new gin is more than just an exciting tipple, it is a celebration of the British Isles and its unique charm. At Cunard, we are very proud of our British heritage and always strive to reflect our legacy in new and elevated propositions for the modern traveler,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

Experience the Collection

Queen Mary 2 Edition: This cocktail derives its influences from the Americas with notes of crisp apple, warm cinnamon, and juicy cherry flavors.

Queen Victoria Edition: Blood orange, fragrant lemon myrtle, and olive leaf invite guests to experience a taste of the Mediterranean.

Queen Elizabeth Edition: This oriental inspired gin combines Lotus Root, Star Anise, and Kaffir Lime Leaf.

London Dry: An exclusive creation from Cunard, the London Dry is curated from an original Bombay family recipe. It re-establishes Cunard’s partnership with Summerhall Distillery based in Edinburgh.

The Queen Anne Edition: Cunard’s newest gin will be served in all bars and restaurants aboard Queen Anne and will also feature an exclusive cocktail for guests traveling on Cunard’s newest ship. Guests can purchase the gin directly from the Summerhall Distillery website, as well as on board, beginning on May 3, 2024.

By Adalyn Dugas