Disney Cruise Line Opens New Terminal At Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line has officially sprinkled its pixie dust and arrived at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida! The cruise line celebrated the grand opening of its new dedicated cruise terminal, joined by esteemed port and community leaders, such as Port Everglades CEO and port director Jonathan Daniels and Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher. This remarkable milestone is destined to create memories that will last a lifetime!

“The grand opening of our new dedicated terminal is an incredible milestone as we embark on the largest expansion in our cruise line’s history,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “Now our guests will have even more options to experience the magic of a Disney vacation at sea and can begin creating lifelong memories with their loved ones from the moment they arrive.”

Our team sat down with Siskie to discuss the excitement and learn why the cruise line chose Port Everglades as the homeport for the terminal.

“We chose Port Everglades because a lot of guests come in early from Northeast and we want them to have the opportunity to experience and enjoy the area before their trip,” Siskie said. “Port Everglades provides guests an sense of community. A lot of our international guests like to come through South Florida, due to the easy access to airports and highways.”

MORE ABOUT THE DCL TERMINAL

As guests enter the terminal, they will be greeted by Disney and Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” characters, brought to life on captivating murals. The murals vividly showcase guests’ favorite characters, immersing them in the world of Nemo and his friends.

“Disney Cruise Line is adding a new dimension to the Port Everglades experience. Our staff is looking forward to this new journey with Disney Cruise Line and further diversifying our cruise portfolio to reach a broader audience,” said Daniels.

DCL’S commitment to the community

As part of Disney Cruise Line’s commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact in port communities, they recently announced new investments in Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The donations will provide support for inspiring career exploration, fostering innovation, and nurturing the art of storytelling.

Disney Cruise Line’s donation to Junior Achievement of South Florida will support the JA Career Bound and JA Pre-Apprenticeship programs, including a special marine service that educates students about the maritime industry.

“Being a good steward in the port communities where Disney Cruise Line operates is so important to us. We’re proud to continue to invest in local youth programs that help empower and inspire the next generation of dreamers in Broward County,” Siskie said. “Collaboration with these organizations will also provide Disney Cruise Line cast and crew, both on land and at sea, with the opportunity to volunteer as mentors and engage with local students through various educational programs.”

Laurie Sallarulo, president & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA) stated, “Community partners, like Disney Cruise Line, play a pivotal role in empowering the youth of today, shaping their futures for tomorrow. This support is not just a financial contribution, it’s an investment in the next generation.”

Chris Gentile, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, added, “The impact of Disney Cruise Line’s commitment reaches the very heart of our mission, which is to empower and uplift the youth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Disney Cruise Line’s donation will help strengthen and support several of the organization’s initiatives, such as the Youth of the Year program.”

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream will begin sailing from Port Everglades on November 20, 2023, followed by Disney Magic on May 9, 2024. Guests can sail on three, four, and five night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean.