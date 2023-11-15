Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces Gift Card Incentive

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has exciting incentives in store for North American Travel Advisors! From November 13, 2023, through December 15, 2023, Travel Advisors will be rewarded a $1,000 gift card for each new 2024 booking!

But that’s not all – there’s more to the excitement! Regent Seven Seas is strengthening its partnership with Fabergé, presenting an exclusive opportunity for one lucky Travel Advisor to win a Fabergé pendant valued at nearly $10,000.

“We are incredibly excited to launch these two rich incentives for our Travel Advisors, celebrating the arrival of the highly anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur™, which will be welcoming guests on its maiden voyage on November 18, 2023,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our Travel Advisors are a valuable part of our business, and we want to reward their unwavering support in as many ways as possible.”

THE GUIDELINES

These incentives apply to all 2024 sailings, including the inaugural season of Seven Seas Grandeur and Seven Seas Explorer in Alaska and Asia.

To win the pendant, Regent’s North American Travel Partners must register their booking at RSSC.com/faberge-sweeps.

“The opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in gift cards and have the chance to win a fabulous Fabergé creation – the ultimate keepsake that represents Seven Seas Grandeur’s Heritage of Perfection – are further examples of us truly investing in our Travel Advisors and supporting their growth as part of our new Travel Partner program, Regent Elevate,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President of Sales for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.