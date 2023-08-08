Princess Cruises Debuts South America and Antarctica Voyages For 2024-2025

Today, Princess Cruises has announced four new sailings for the 2024-2025 season! Travelers can travel to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, Elephant Island, and the Gerlache Strait.

The cruise line will have two ships, 26 destinations, 15 departures, 11 itineraries, and 14 countries available for the season. The brand’s 17-day Antarctica voyage will feature a roundtrip journey from Buenos Aires to Antarctica.

“No other large ship cruise line sails Antarctica like Princess,” said John Padgett, the President of Princess Cruises. “Our master navigators, unique local relationships and outstanding amenities make accessing these destinations not only immersive but amazingly comfortable.”

Princess Cruises’ 51-day South America voyage aboard Majestic Princess between Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale will have an overnight stay in Lima, Buenos Aires, and Rio de Janeiro.

On December 1, 18, 2024, and January 4, 20, 2025, Sapphire Princess will sail from Buenos Aires to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Falkland Islands, Montevideo, South Shetland, and she will travel back to Buenos Aires.

About Princess Cruises Antarctica and South America Itineraries

Princess Cruises’ 17-day roundtrip voyage from Buenos Aires, Argentina will feature four days of traveling across Antarctica. Travelers will see Antarctica Sound, Elephant Island, and the Gerlache Strait.

14 or 15-day Cape Horn or the Strait of Magellan voyage. Traveling aboard Majestic Princess, Guests will travel to Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, and Montevideo, and they will stay in Buenos Aires overnight.

Guests traveling aboard Sapphire Princess between February 7, 2024, and February 21, 2024, and March 7, 2025, will depart from Buenos Aires and will stop in Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt, and will arrive in Santiago.

18-day Andes and South America voyage, Sailing aboard Majestic Princess on December 1, 2024, travelers upon departing from Los Angeles, will sail to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima, Pisco, La Serena, and will dock in Santiago.

Sapphire Princess , departing from Santiago on March 21, 2025, will sail to La Serena, Pisco, Lima, Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Los Angeles.

Princess Cruises will also feature an 18-day Brazilian Adventure Cruises aboard Sapphire Princess on November 13, 2024, which will depart from Fort Lauderdale and will stop in St. Kitts, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro Montevideo, and will arrive in Buenos Aires.

Aboard Majestic Princess , from January 3, 2025, guests will sail from Buenos Aires to Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Dominica, and St. Kitts, and they will dock in Fort Lauderdale.

32-51 day Andes and Cape Horn Adventure, majestic Princess , from December 1, 2024, will sail from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima, Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Puerto Montt, Amalia, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, Montevideo, and she will arrive in Buenos Aires.

Sapphire Princess , from March 7, 2025, will depart from Buenos Aires to Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt, Santiago, la Serena, Pisco, Lima, Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, San Lucas, and will dock in Los Angeles.

From December 19, 2025, Majestic Princess will travel to Santiago, Puerto Montt, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands, Montevideo, and dock in Buenos Aires.

51-day South America voyage aboard Majestic Princess on December 1, 2024, will leave Los Angeles and will sail to Puerto Vallarta, Fuerte Amador, Lima, Pisco, Santiago, Puerto Montt, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands, Puerto Madryn, and Montevideo.

The cruise lines’ Iguazu Falls Adventure voyage will feature a visit to the falls and a trip to Rio de Janeiro.

The Machu Picchu Explorer voyage will allow guests to travel by train through valleys to Machu Picchu, and they will get to see the city of Cusco.

Will you book one of these South America or Antarctica voyages with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!

By Nick Pallotto