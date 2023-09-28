Oceania Cruises Shares 2025 Summer Voyage Lineup

Oceania Cruises shares its 2025 Summer Voyage Lineup featuring an extensive and diverse collection of more than 100 itineraries and 50 Grand Voyages!

Going on sale on October 4, 2023, travelers can choose from a selection of curated European voyages, Canadian and New England cruises, exciting adventures in Alaska, and blissful South Pacific sailings visiting paradise islands in French Polynesia.

“2025 is slated to be our biggest year yet at Oceania Cruises with Allura’s maiden season and our first collection featuring all eight boutique ships on sale,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

The new collection of diverse voyages includes more than 70 distinct sailings across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe! While Marina splits her time between the Mediterranean, the western wine countries, and the northern regions of Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian Maritimes, Vista and Allura sail through the capitals of Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles.

“With our 2025 Summer Collection, we look forward to continuing to show why Oceania Cruises is acclaimed for its destination-rich itineraries by offering new ports of call and expanded service into highly sought-after regions,” said Del Rio.

Must Read Details For 2025 Itineraries!

With 10 new ports of call, including Lulea, Sweden; Maniitsoq, Greenland; Pozzallo (Sicily), Italy; and Samos, Greece, and up to 56-day itineraries, voyagers are sure to be delighted by every destination!

Alaska: The 1,250-guest Riviera will explore Alaska with more than a dozen explorations of the glaciers and wilderness of the Last Frontier. Travelers will discover pristine wilderness and the region’s local culture paired with Riviera ‘s luxurious ambiances on up to 12 day itineraries.

Canada & New England: Oceania Cruises’ popular fall sailings will bring travelers to unforgettable French-Canadian gems along the St. Lawrence River. These classic 11 to 15-day autumn voyages depart from New York City, Boston and Montreal and feature overnight stays in Montreal, Quebec City and New York City. During July and August, 16 to 19-day sailings contrast Canadian and New England harbors with the remote hinterlands and dramatic landscapes of Iceland and Greenland.

Europe: Oceania Cruises offers Iceland and Greenland itineraries with nine voyages to the region, including two sailings from New York and two sailings from Montreal. Marina and Sirena will explore the North Atlantic Island nations at length in July and August. An expansive offering of enchanting Mediterranean voyages are available with sailings from Spain, France and Italy to Greece, Israel and Turkey. Nautica will sail the region alongside Marina, while Vista sails the region in autumn. An enticing breadth of culture-rich Northern European voyages aboard Vista and Sirena are available where travelers will discover the medieval cities and fortresses lining the Baltic.

The South Pacific: Regatta sails for the first summer season of voyages in French Polynesia and Hawaii with an alluring selection of seven new exotic sailings and itineraries ranging from 10 to 18 days. New cruises will visit the region during ideal months of August, September, and October. Itineraries span the gorgeous blue lagoon of Bora Bora, the black sand beaches of Tahiti, the colorful coral reefs of Raiatea, the soaring mountains in the verdant jungles of Nuku Hiva and more. Four of the seven new sailings link French Polynesia with the captivating craters, dramatic canyons and lush waterfalls of the Hawaiian archipelago.

New Boutique Ports: Oceania Cruises’ 2025 Summer Collection reveals 10 new boutique ports across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe promising to discover new destinations that reveal even more of Europe’s incredibly diverse treasures and wonders. New ports of call include Cesme, Turkey; Kemi, Finland; Lulea, Sweden; Maniitsoq, Greenland; Pozzallo (Sicily), Italy; Samos, Greece; Scrabster, Scotland; Sibenik, Croatia; Sundsvall, Sweden; and Vaasa, Finland.

simply MORE™: Oceania Cruises offers travelers simply MORE, an all -inclusive experience with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, and a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom. Comprehensive beverage packages are available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive the most out of their stay!

Cruisers can click here to preview more details for the 2025 season!

By Adalyn Dugas