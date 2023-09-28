Carnival Cruise Line Ships Sail to New Grand Bahama Port in 2025

Today, guests can begin booking up to 400 different cruises with 12 Carnival Cruise Line ships sailing to Celebration Key! First calls to this port destination will begin in July of 2025.

“As the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, Celebration Key will provide the ultimate Carnival fun in the sun, immersed in the natural beauty of Grand Bahama. Our guests have a wide range of ships, homeports and itineraries that visit our new exclusive destination to choose from. And we’ve seen that there is a lot of interest in Celebration Key as thousands of Carnival guests signed up over the last week to be the first to know about the itineraries and features. The July 2025 opening will be here before we know it, and we are working closely with the Bahamian Government and the local Grand Bahama community to make this the premier exclusive cruise port destination in the Caribbean. We plan to announce further details on what guests can expect to experience while there in the near future,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

The resort promises guests the pristine white sands of the mile-long beach, authentic Bahamian shopping and dining, and excursions to explore the beautiful island of Grand Bahama!

“This is so exciting for the people of Grand Bahama as we watch Celebration Key come to life. We have a bold vision of how Grand Bahama can become the premier destination for entertainment and events in the region and we look forward to showing Carnival’s guests a warm and memorable vacation when they start visiting our beautiful island in 2025,” added The Honorable Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama.

The destination is located among the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, which offer many recreational and leisure activities for children and adults alike. Carnival ships will dock at an adjacent cruise pier that can accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel-class vessels simultaneously, which allow guests direct access to Celebration Key.

Sailings Scheduled for Celebration Key

Port Miami, Florida: Carnival Celebration will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from July 20, 2025. Carnival Conquest will sail three and four-day Bahamas cruises beginning July 18, 2025.

Port Canaveral, Florida: Mardi Gras will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from July 19, 2025, as well as one nine-day Eastern Caribbean sailing on October 30, 2025. In addition, Mardi Gras will sail two 14-day Transatlantic voyages. Mardi Gras sails from Port Canaveral to Barcelona on Sept. 13, 2025 and from Barcelona to Port Canaveral on Oct. 16, 2025. Carnival Freedom will sail four and five- day Bahamas sailings beginning July 19, 2025. Carnival Glory will sail three and four-day Bahamas sailings from July 21, 2025.

Galveston, Texas: Carnival Dream will offer eight-day Eastern Caribbean sailings from July 26, 2025. Carnival Legend will feature Celebration Key on several 10-day Exotic Eastern Caribbean cruises.

New Orleans, Louisiana: Carnival Liberty will sail seven and eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages from July 20, 2025.

Baltimore, Maryland : Carnival Pride will set sail on seven-day Bahamas sailings from July 20, 2025, along with a 14-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal cruise on January 11, 2026.

Jacksonville, Florida: On July 21, 2025, Carnival Elation will begin offering four and five day Bahamas cruises.

Norfolk, Virginia: Carnival Sunshine will sail six and eight-day Bahamas cruises from October 18, 2025.

Mobile, Alabama: Carnival Spirit will offer six and eight-day Bahamas cruises beginning on November 2, 2023.

Click here for more information on 2025 and 2026 itineraries to Celebration Key.

By Adalyn Dugas