Oceania Cruises Releases New Mediterranean Itineraries For 2024

Oceania Cruises is offering a variety of new experiences throughout the Mediterranean in 2024! Guests have the opportunity to explore the region while sailing from cities such as Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens, and London. The voyages are carefully designed and available on Oceania Cruises’ Marina, Riviera, Sirena, and the brand’s newest ship, Vista. The cruises are perfect for travelers interested in The Mediterranean’s culture and traditions. The sailings range from seven days to a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome.

Oceania Cruises’ new lineup features a selection of 94 unique itineraries covering the entire region, along with numerous small-group shore excursions, these offerings provide guests with the chance to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle. Activities range from truffle hunting in the countryside near Rome, to discovering lesser-known active volcanoes in Santorini or immersing themselves in flamenco lessons in Seville.

Cultural And Culinary Tours

Catering specifically to travelers who appreciate fine dining, the Food & Wine Trails tours and Culinary Discovery Tours present an opportunity to experience the Mediterranean’s culinary traditions. The intimate tours focus on food and wine, allowing guests a chance to explore and indulge. Additionally, Beyond Blueprints tours provide a unique perspective on architecture, granting guests exclusive access to renowned buildings and landmarks. Go Green Tours creates opportunities to witness and participate in local community and business efforts to conserve, sustain, and enhance their surrounding environments. Oceania Cruises’ Go Local tours encourage travelers to engage with communities, offering memorable and distinctive experiences.

“We are delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to look at beloved Mediterranean destinations through a different lens,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our carefully curated diverse range of shore excursions, plus the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice.”

New Destinations

Syracuse: Located on the island of Sicily, Syracuse is a historic city with a legacy dating back 2,700 years. Renowned for its cathedrals, vineyards, and beautiful island beaches, Syracuse offers a fascinating blend of Greek and Roman history. Visitors have the opportunity to discover the ancient ruins of Siracusa, admire Mount Etna, and enjoy a scenic cruise around Ortigia Island, which is considered Syracuse’s most picturesque feature.

Valencia: Situated on the Costa Blanca, Valencia is the paella capital of Spain. Visitors to this city can engage in a unique experience by visiting a local farm and selecting fresh ingredients to craft their authentic paella. Valencia is renowned for its seafood, oranges, and the remarkable City of Arts and Sciences. Exploring the city by bike allows guests to immerse themselves in the charm of the old town and appreciate the 13th-century cathedral.

Ephesus: Located in Turkey, Ephesus is a destination of great historical significance for those seeking to broaden their knowledge. The Ephesus Museum provides an opportunity to explore and understand the history of this ancient port city, once renowned as the Mediterranean’s foremost trading hub. Visitors interested in traditional crafts can attend a carpet weaving demonstration at a handicraft center, immersing themselves in the traditional techniques. One can also engage with the local community by visiting a small village near Ephesus, participating in their harvest activities, and culminating the experience with breakfast with the locals.

Provence: Southern France’s Provence region showcases landscapes and Mediterranean flavors. Take a walk through the streets and squares of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence while savoring a lavender-infused ice cream, and discover the residence where Van Gogh resided during the 18th century. In Avignon, guests have the opportunity to indulge in cheese and wine tastings, expanding their culinary horizons. Exploring the medieval villages and visiting the lavender museum in Luberon adds to the region’s allure. Food enthusiasts can embark on a truffle hunt in the Provençal countryside, followed by a wine tasting.

Montenegro: A notable destination is Kotor, where the Montenegrin mountains stand in contrast to the waters of Boka Bay. Guests can embark on a group tour, limited to 16 individuals, and explore the Kotor City Walls. Guests can also visit the Neoclassical Museum of King Nikola, which offers insights into the region’s history. Another option is to board a small boat and explore the Gospa Islet from the water. According to legend, this islet was formed by dropping a rock into the bay after each successful voyage, adding to its allure and mystique.

Santorini: An iconic location in the Mediterranean, Santorini has something to offer even the most seasoned travelers. Guests can enjoy a cocktail or indulge in a wine tasting amidst the white walls of Santorini while soaking in the vistas of the turquoise Ionian Sea. For the adventurous, climb to the crater’s rim of the active volcano on the 400-year-old Nea Kameni islet, followed by a swim in the warm thermal springs.

2024 Itinerary Highlights

Starting on July 1, 2023, Oceania Cruises will enhance the guest experience by offering additional benefits, including free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, a free shore excursion credit of up to $1,600, and a free beverage package for all new reservations made for sailings departing on or after October 1, 2023.

Featured itineraries:

Seafarer’s Inspiration: A 59-day voyage from Miami to Rome aboard Sirena . Highlights include overnight stays in Seville and Bordeaux, and visits to ports such as Jost Van Dyke, Roseau, Bridgetown, Lisbon, and London. Departing on March 27, 2024.

Ionian & Adriatic Seas: A 10-day journey from Valletta to Venice (Trieste) aboard Vista . It includes an overnight stay in Istanbul and visits to Ephesus, Mykonos, Athens, and Dubrovnik. Departing on April 21, 2024.

Classical Mediterranean: A 14-day cruise from Barcelona to Rome aboard Marina . Ports of call include Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Syracuse, Santorini, Athens, and Sorrento. This voyage features the presence of chef, cookbook author, and television personality Sara Moulton. Departing on May 18, 2024.

Mediterranean Fascination: A 19-day trip from Jerusalem to Rome aboard Riviera . It includes an overnight stay in Jerusalem and visits to destinations like Limassol, Rhodes, Taormina, Barcelona, and Palermo. Departing on May 29, 2024.

Aegean Icons: An 11-day cruise from Jerusalem to Athens aboard Vista . It features an overnight stay in Jerusalem and visits to Paphos, Alanya, Patmos, and Mykonos. Departing on June 1, 2024.

Greco-Roman Gateway: A 10-day voyage from Rome to Istanbul aboard Riviera . It includes an overnight stay in Istanbul and visits to Sorrento, Catania, Corfu, and Izmir. Departing on June 17, 2024.

Yachts & Masterpieces: A 24-day journey from Venice (Trieste) to Athens aboard Vista . It features overnight stays in Istanbul and visits to Split, Kotor, Naples, Monte Carlo, and Florence. Departing on June 29, 2024.

Mediterranean & Beyond: A 30-day cruise from Athens to Barcelona aboard Vista . It includes overnight stays in Istanbul and Lisbon, with visits to Mykonos, Valletta, Rome, Barcelona, and Casablanca. Departing on September 3, 2024.

Picturesque Rivieras: A 7-day trip from Monte Carlo to Barcelona aboard Riviera . Ports of call include Florence, Rome, Provence, and Palma de Mallorca. Departing on September 4, 2024.

Timeless Turkey & Greece: A 17-day voyage from Istanbul to Venice (Trieste) aboard Riviera . It includes an overnight stay in Istanbul and visits to Ephesus, Athens, Mykonos, and Dubrovnik. Departing on October 8, 2024.

Will you be sailing the Mediterranean with Oceania Cruises in 2024? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie