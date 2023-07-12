Royal Caribbean Groups’ Executives Preview Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova

Royal Caribbean Groups’ CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean Groups’ Chairman Richard Fain, and Silversea Cruises President Barbara Muckermann previewed Silver Nova, Silversea Cruises’ most eco-friendly ship July 12, 2023.

Royal Caribbean Groups’ Executives joined MEYER WERFT Managing Directors Jan and Bernard Meyer, and participated in a tour of the ship and offered appreciation to the workers of MEYER WERFT.

“Innovation drives our mission to provide the best vacations, responsibly, and Silver Nova embodies this commitment in every way,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

Silver Nova will embark on her maiden voyage on August 14, 2023, sailing from Fuscina, Venice, Italy, over the course of seven days. After sailing the Mediterranean, Silver Nova will sail to the United States for voyages to the Caribbean and Central America.

In January 2024, Silver Nova will embark on a 71-day Grand Voyage to South America on January 4, 2024.

“Silver Nova introduces an industry-leading approach to sustainability, an unprecedented openness to the world, and an entirely new take on luxury at sea,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

Will you be sailing on Silver Nova to the Mediterranean or to South America in 2024? Let us know in the comments.