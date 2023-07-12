Azamara Cruises Announces 73 Itineraries For 2025

Azamara Cruises has released 73 itineraries for 2025! The cruise line will offer sailings to Canada for the first time since 2017. Azamara Cruises also announced double night stays, allowing guests to travel and learn about one destination at their own pace.

“We are thrilled to return to Canada in 2025, and we’re excited for our guests to experience these unique itineraries visiting lesser traveled ports in Quebec and Newfoundland as well as Iceland and Greenland,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises.

The following ports will be visited:

Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec

Cap-aux-Meules, referred to as the center of Magdalen Islands, is a small fishing town that has seafood, coastal trails, and over 300 different kinds of birds.

L’Anse Aux Meadows, Newfoundland

L-Anse Aux Meadows, the only historically proven Viking site in North America, is where travelers will go back 1,000 years as they learn about the reenacted Viking Encampment and discover Norse relics.

Havre Saint Pierre, Quebec

Saint Pierre is on the northern end of Quebec’s Saint Lawrence River, and is the point of entry to the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve, which has lots of wildlife.

Azamara Cruises’ three night stays allow guests to spend three days and two nights in Bordeaux, France. Due to their small size, the ships can dock in the center of the city so guests can admire the architecture, museums, and wine vineyards.

“Azamara is known for offering more time in port with late nights and overnights, and now we are taking that even further with our new double night stays,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara Cruises.

The cruise line also can sail seven hours via the Guadalquivir River for an excursion in Seville, Spain. Travelers can enjoy the local culture, eat tapas, enjoy flamenco dancers and bullfighters.

Azamara Cruises 2025 itineraries also include 15 golf cruises in collaboration with its partner PerryGolf. Travelers will experience the British Isles, which includes a viewing of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Travelers can use Azamaras’ Early Booking Bonus, they can save 20% for certain voyages booked before August 31, 2023. Guests who book a suite or a veranda will get an Experience More package, which includes $300 onboard credit, free Wi-Fi, and a beverage package for two guests.

Will you be taking advantage of Azamara Cruises 2025 itineraries? Let us know in the comments.