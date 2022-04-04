New Stay & Cruise Packages from MSC Cruises
One of the fastest growing cruise brands has new cruise and stay packages for their guests to enjoy! MSC Cruises is set to introduce their new “Stay & Cruise” packages this summer so guests get the most out of their cruise vacation, both while at sea and on land.
Starting in late Summer, 2022 guests booked on the East Mediterranean voyages will have the opportunity to spend up to two days exploring either Venice, Italy or Athens, Greece before they set sail for their seven-night vacations on board MSC Armonia, MSC Fantasia, MSC Musica and MSC Sinfonia sailing from the Italian ports of Venice/Marghera, Monfalcone/Venice and Trieste.
Stay & Cruise Packages from MSC Cruises
Those who book the Stay & Cruise package receive up to two nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included, a half-day city exploration excursion, luggage transfers from the hotel to guest cabins onboard the cruise ship and private ground transportation to the vessel’s embarkation port. Air travel can also be booked through MSC Cruises and added to the ‘Stay & Cruise’ packages.
