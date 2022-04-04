Stay & Cruise Packages from MSC Cruises

Those who book the Stay & Cruise package receive up to two nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included, a half-day city exploration excursion, luggage transfers from the hotel to guest cabins onboard the cruise ship and private ground transportation to the vessel’s embarkation port. Air travel can also be booked through MSC Cruises and added to the ‘Stay & Cruise’ packages.

“Up to two days spent in the magnificent cities of either Venice or Athens will be a fantastic prelude to our guests’ seven-night cruises in the East Mediterranean and should be especially attractive for those that will fly into Italy and Greece for their summer holiday so that they can really make the most out of their trip,” said Achille Staiano, Vice President of Global Sales for MSC Cruises. “Similarly, when we roll out the ‘Stay & Cruise’ program later this year in the USA we’ll see many more Europeans join our cruise ships to take advantage of having a truly memorable time in Miami and Orlando, plus from summer 2023, New York will prove a strong pull for those who want to explore the Big Apple prior to their cruise.”