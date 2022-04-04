fbpx
April 4, 2022

New Stay & Cruise Packages from MSC Cruises

One of the fastest growing cruise brands has new cruise and stay packages for their guests to enjoy! MSC Cruises is set to introduce their new “Stay & Cruise” packages this summer so guests get the most out of their cruise vacation, both while at sea and on land.

Starting in late Summer, 2022 guests booked on the East Mediterranean voyages will have the opportunity to spend up to two days exploring either Venice, Italy or Athens, Greece  before they set sail for their seven-night vacations on board MSC ArmoniaMSC FantasiaMSC Musica and MSC Sinfonia sailing from the Italian ports of Venice/Marghera, Monfalcone/Venice and Trieste.

Photo: MSC Cruises

Stay & Cruise Packages from MSC Cruises 

Those who book the Stay & Cruise package receive  up to two nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel with breakfast included, a half-day city exploration excursion, luggage transfers from the hotel to guest cabins onboard the cruise ship and private ground transportation to the vessel’s embarkation port. Air travel can also be booked through MSC Cruises and added to the ‘Stay & Cruise’ packages.

“Up to two days spent in the magnificent cities of either Venice or Athens will be a fantastic prelude to our guests’ seven-night cruises in the East Mediterranean and should be especially attractive for those that will fly into Italy and Greece for their summer holiday so that they can really make the most out of their trip,” said Achille Staiano, Vice President of Global Sales for MSC Cruises. “Similarly, when we roll out the ‘Stay & Cruise’ program later this year in the USA we’ll see many more Europeans join our cruise ships to take advantage of having a truly memorable time in Miami and Orlando, plus from summer 2023, New York will prove a strong pull for those who want to explore the Big Apple prior to their cruise.”
 
Have you cruised to Italy or Greece with MSC Cruises? Let us know in the comments! 
