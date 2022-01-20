New Brightline+ Offers Door to Door Transportation in South Florida

The Brightline train is back and better than ever thanks to a new door to door transportation service the company is calling Brightline+. Through a mobile app, travelers will be able to get where they need to go around South Florida via the train as well as a fully electric Brightline-branded fleet of vehicles.

With stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the train is a great option for cruisers who want to enjoy a pre-cruise stay in South Florida or if you fly into a different city than your embarkation port. The train will soon connect with Orlando and Tampa as well, meaning Florida is set to be more accessible than ever before.

“As a company that is transforming the state of high-speed rail in America, Brightline continues to innovate around the passenger experience, and our new Brightline+ is indicative of this commitment,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “With Brightline+, we are enabling riders to book door-to-door transportation in a seamless, unprecedented manner, making Brightline the most integrated multimodal train experience in North America.”

How Does Brightline+ Work?

If you’re within a 5-mile radius of any Brightline station, simply open the app or the Brightline website and book your ride at least two hours in advance of a scheduled departure. Riders will receive a real-time arrival estimate provided the day of purchase and journey tracking throughout. Brightline will also provide walk-up shuttles to Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale’s beaches, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, all synchronized with train arrivals.

The Brightline+ fleet includes Tesla cars, shared electric vans, and Circuit neighborhood electric vehicles and the company has stated their full fleet will be entirely electric by the end of 2022.

The best part? Brightline+ is available free for a limited time, so try it out while it won’t cost you any extra.

Have you used Brightline to get to your cruise ship? Let us know in the comments!