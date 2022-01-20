Costa Cruises is an Official Sponsor of the 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Tournament

Feature Photo: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club via Facebook

Costa Cruises announced today that they’ve signed on to be an official sponsor of the 2023 Ryder Cup golf tournament being held for the first time in Italy at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

To celebrate the partnership, the cruise line has put together a new “Cruise & Golf” program, with two cruise itinerary packages and 15 international courses to choose from.

“As the world’s leading international cruise line, Costa is thrilled to be the official cruise line sponsor of the Ryder Cup, the world’s preeminent international golf tournament,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and marketing for Costa Cruises North America. “With our new package, golfing guests can play a different course every day, and when they aren’t playing, they can explore the Med on an excursion or relax on board. It’s a win-win for golfers, or, as we now say in Italian — a foro-in-uno!”

Starting in May 2022, guests on board Costa Smeralda’s seven-day Mediterranean itinerary will get the chance to play courses in Italy, France and Spain throughout the cruise. Cruisers even have options when it comes to which courses they want to play. Rome has five courses to choose from; Savona, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca each have two; and Marseille has four. That’s enough where you could take back-to-back weeklong cruises and never play the same course twice.

The Birdie Package vs. The Eagle Package

Costa has two options for cruisers depending on how much golfing they want to do. The Birdie package gives access to three courses during their cruise and the Eagle package provides access to four. Both include priority disembarkation and embarkation daily, equipment stored and insured for the duration of the cruise, a welcome kit in the cabin, a snack basket, private transfers to and from the golf courses, and a golf kit consisting of a set of golf balls, lanyard with card holder, a golf bag tag and branded cap. Additional perks include early breakfast times to allow priority disembarkation, choice of dinner time and reserved seating in the restaurant, and other special onboard offers.

About the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is perhaps the most unique tournament in golf as it pits 12-member teams from the United States and Europe against each other over 3-days of golf. The winning team gets all the glory as they have for the past 42 tournaments over the past 91 years. Previous tournaments in Europe have been held in the United Kingdom, France and Spain, but never Italy despite Italian golfers appearing in seven Ryder Cup tournaments throughout its history.