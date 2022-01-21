Cruise Deal of the Week – January 21, 2022

If you spent the week shoveling snow and waiting patiently while your car windshield defrosts, nothing will cheer you up quite like booking your next cruise vacation. This Spring, Alaska first full cruise season since 2019 is going to be full steam ahead and the deals right now are unbelievable. We’ve been talking about Port of Seattle’s preparations for cruising’s comeback and those sailing from the Emerald City are in for a real treat.

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage Cruise

Holland America Line is one of the top Alaska cruise providers and they’re positioning their ship Westerdam in Seattle all summer long cruising North through the Inside Passage. The ship leaves from Port of Seattle before spending the day in Puget Sound then spending a day at sea before arriving in Stephens Passage. From there, the cruise calls on Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria in British Columbia before returning to Seattle a week later.

The best part? There are 20 dates to choose from! The best deal we saw was leaving Sunday May 15, 2022 with interior rooms starting at just $503 or an oceanview for less than $100 more. Make sure you check the list of dates and prices because some are considerably more expensive! Holland America is throwing in a bunch of perks just for booking like up to $1,700 cash back, free drinks, free wifi, included specialty dining, shore excursions and even stateroom upgrades. Book soon and you can even get 50% of your second guest and kids sail free on select itineraries. Holland America Line is also giving out $75 in onboard credit per stateroom for a limited time!

Wow what a deal! Have you cruised with Holland America Line to Alaska? Let us know in the comments!