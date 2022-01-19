Carnival Pride Godmother Tamara Jernigan Welcomed on Carnival Miracle

It’s great to reach for the stars in a metaphorical sense, but Tamara Jernigan took the advice literally – logging more than 1,500 hours in space as a NASA astronaut and astrophysicist.

After retiring from NASA in 2001, Jernigan was invited by Carnival Cruise Line to serve as the Godmother of Carnival Pride. Alongside then Carnival President Bob Dickinson, Dr. Jernigan named Carnival Pride in a ceremony at Port Canaveral on January 7, 2002.

Now, 20 years later, Dr. Jernigan once again found herself cruising with Carnival when she joined the guests and crew of Carnival Miracle for a New Year’s cruise. While on board, she met with the ship’s female officers who presented her with a beautiful gift that included a current photo of Carnival Pride, as well as a photo of her in front of the ship with Chairman of Carnival Corporation Micky Arison.