Holland America Line has revealed the 2024 – 2025 Asia cruise season itinerary!

“The demand for Asia remains strong as cruisers seek experiences to exotic and off-the-beaten-path locales that give them unique travel moments,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “By offering three departure cities we’re able to diversify our itineraries and showcase an incredibly robust season. With 24 ports in Japan alone and two dozen more spread among several countries, our guests are in for an immersive Asia adventure.”

MORE ABOUT THE ASIA CRUISE SEASON

Guests can depart from Hong Kong, China; Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan; and Singapore.

Noordam

Sail a series of nine different 14-day itineraries that travel around Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Late departures and overnights to explore the nightlife, cuisine, and culture of the regions visited.

Noordam will explore Asia from September 2024 through April 2025.

Overnight calls include Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe (Osaka); Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; and Da Nang, Vietnam.

The cruise visits 49 ports in the region, including 24 in Japan.

Westerdam

Visit Asia on a new 53-day “Majestic Japan” Legendary Voyage roundtrip from Seattle.

LONGER LEGENDARY VOYAGES

New 53- or 52-Day “Majestic Japan.”

Travel aboard Westerdam departing on September 1 or 2, 2024.

Sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington, or between Vancouver, Canada, and Seattle.

Visit 21 total ports, 13 calls throughout Japan, and overnights at Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe, Japan, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

New 28-Day “Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef.”

Travel aboard Noordam departing on January 5, 2025.

Sail roundtrip from Singapore.

Explore 10 ports in five countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, with scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef, Torres Strait, and past the Kumba and Krakatau volcanoes.

Highlights of the 2024-2025 Asia Season

“North Pacific Crossing” — 13 to 15-day itineraries:

Travel between Vancouver and Yokohama for 13 days, departing September 29, 2024, or 15 days, departing on April 27, 2025.

13 days: Sitka and Kodiak, Alaska, and Kushiro, Japan.

15 days: Yokohama to Vancouver, including Kushiro, and Alaska’s Kodiak, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Glacier Bay.

“Circle Japan” — 14 day trip with three itineraries:

Osaka (Kobe), Kochi, Fukuoka, Sakaiminato, Niigata, Aomori, Otaru (Sapporo) and Hakodate, all in Japan, as well as Sokcho, South Korea.

Kochi, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Kanazawa, Niigate, Otaru, Aomori, and Hakodate, all in Japan, as well as Busan (Pusan), South Korea.

Shimizu, Kobe, Kochi, Hiroshima, Sakaiminato, Tsuruga, Toyama, Akita, Hakodate and Miyako, all in Japan; as well as Sokcho.

“Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines” — 14-day itineraries

Sail between Yokohama and Singapore.

Visit calls at Osaka (overnight), Naha, and Ishigaki, Japan; Keelung (Taipei) and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Manila, Boracay, and Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

“Far East Discovery” — 14-day itineraries

Sail between Hong Kong and Singapore.

Visit calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang (Hue), Nha Trang, and Phu My, Vietnam; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; and Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight) and Nathon (Koh Samui), Thailand.

“Far East Discovery Holiday” — 14 days itineraries

Sail roundtrip from Singapore. Thailand: Nathon (Koh Samui) and Laem Chabang (Bangkok, overnight). Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Phu My, Halong Bay, and Da Nang (overnight).

“Indonesian Discovery” — 14-day itineraries

Sail roundtrip from Singapore.

All calls are in Indonesia, including Probolinggo and Semarang, Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa (Denpasar), Bali; Komodo Island; Lembar, Lombok; and Tanjung Priok, Jakarta.

“Japan and Taiwan” — 14-day itineraries

Sail roundtrip from Yokohama. Japan: Amami (Naze), Naha, Ishigaki Island, Nagasaki, Abruatsu, Kochi and Kobe. Taiwan: Hualien and Keelung (Taipei).

“Japan and South Korea Discovery” — 14-day itineraries

Sail roundtrip from Yokohama. Japan: Kobe (overnight), Kochi, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Kagoshima. South Korea: Sokocho, Busan, Jeju City (Cheju), and Incheon (Seoul).

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors’ Voyage

From 27 to 42 days, Asia Collectors’ Voyages combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries, representing the best per-day value for guests.

