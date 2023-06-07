PONANT Celebrates 35Th Anniversary With Sailings In 35 Destinations

PONANT is celebrating its 35th anniversary with 10 percent savings on 200 sailings across 35 destinations! Explorers can discover the fjords of Greenland, the icebergs in Baffin Bay, the Baltic Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, and various other destinations. Guests can utilize the savings on bookings made through July 5, 2023.

QUICK FACTS ABOUT THE PROMOTION

There is a list of exciting travels to different parts of the world. One such adventure occurs in Venice, where visitors can explore several UNESCO World Heritage sites. Another family-friendly trip sets sail from Nice to Valetta with entertaining, educational programs for children that promote ocean conservation. For those interested in history, there is an itinerary tracing the path of Napoleon Bonaparte from Dakar, Senegal, to Santos, Brazil. Lastly, an expedition cruise offers the opportunity to discover the wonders of Japan’s western coast.

As part of this anniversary promotion, American travelers can also explore the Kimberley region of Australia on selected sailings aboard PONANT’s newly renovated Le Ponant. Those dreaming of the Northwest Passage can also live that experience on Le Commandant Charcot.

PROMOTION PRICING

Find the complete list of qualifying sailings at a range of prices from $4,450 to $50,550 per person, based on double occupancy and including the promotion. The promotion can be combined with other ongoing promotions.