Explora Journeys Celebrates EXPLORA I IN New York City with Naming Ceremony

Explora Journeys celebrates the naming ceremony of EXPLORA I today in New York City.

A maritime tradition of cutting a ribbon and breaking a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow is held by Dr. Sylvia Earle, a renowned marine biologist and oceanographer, at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

“I am honored to be the Godmother for EXPLORA I and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys and the MSC Foundation towards making a very positive contribution to protect and restore the world’s seas and oceans,” said Dr. Sylvia Earle, Founder and Chairman of Mission Blue.

International journalists, key travel partners of Explora Journeys, and senior representatives from MSC Group will all enjoy a gala dinner following the ceremonial launch and an evening of celebration.

“In the world of luxury travel, EXPLORA I is a game-changer. We are offering journeys that redefine the very essence of luxurious ocean travel. We are looking to attract a wider group of discerning travelers who have experienced the finest luxury land-based resorts but seek more value, more authenticity, and a deeper connection to the world. Explora Journeys is the answer by giving you a way to discover off the beaten track destinations by sea, all whilst enjoying some of the best real estate in the world. With a further five ships joining the fleet in the next five years, we are committed to delivering the same unique experience on board, wherever you are in the world,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, the Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division for MSC Group.

Season Highlights

Beginnings: EXPLORA I began sailing in July this year with a series of journeys in Northern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to New York with visits to Iceland, Greenland, and Canada. She is the first of six luxury ships constructed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in a deal valued at €3.5 billion.

Amenities and More: The ship has 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences, six restaurants, 12 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with private cabanas, and nearly 1,000 square meters of wellness and fitness facilities.

New Itineraries: The luxury ship will spend the autumn in North America and winter in the Caribbean. In the spring, she will sail the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii before returning to Europe in Summer 2024 for a series of sailings in the Mediterranean Sea.

Upcoming Maiden Voyages: EXPLORA II will enter service in summer of 2024 and operate until April 2025 in the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East. EXPLORA III and EXPLORA IV enter service in 2026 and 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI enter service in 2027 and 2028.

By Adalyn Dugas