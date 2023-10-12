MSC Cruises Revises East Mediterranean Sailings for MSC Sinfonia and MSC Musica

In light of the geopolitical situation in Israel, MSC Cruises has revised the East Mediterranean itineraries for MSC Sinfonia and MSC Musica. Between the two ships, 11 future sailings have been updated. Guests scheduled to travel between October 15, 2023, and January 6, 2024, may be affected by updated itineraries.

MSC Cruises is notifying all passengers and their travel agents of the recent changes.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority and we have worked rapidly to revise the itineraries of MSC Sinfonia and MSC Musica to offer an extremely attractive alternative for the winter months.” Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said.

Details of the Updated Itineraries

Sinfonia’s eight 11-night voyages to Haifa, Israel, will now visit Istanbul, Turkey. Piraeus, Greece, and Izmir will replace Rhodes. Turkey will replace Limassol, Cyprus.

On October 21, 2023, MSC Sinfonia’s new itinerary will begin in the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, and Messina, followed by Piraeus, Izmir, Istanbul, and Heraklion in Crete before the ship returns to Genoa, Italy.

MSC Musica’s future three 7-night voyages from Piraeus, Greece, will see Haifa replaced by Rhodes on October 18 and 25, 2023, and Marmaris in Turkey on November 1, 2023.

MSC Cruises is currently updating its website to reflect the confirmed details of the new itineraries for existing passengers and new customers.

Visit MSC Cruises’ website for new information regarding the updated itinerary schedule for MSC Musica and MSC Sinfonia.

By Adalyn Dugas