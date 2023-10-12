Holland America Line’s ‘Explore with More’ Offer Includes Exciting New Bonuses

Holland America Line is encouraging cruisers to plan now with an “Explore with More” offer that includes an air credit, a shore excursion credit, and free cruising for children. From October 13, 2023, to November 15, 2023, the ‘Have it All’ cruise package fares are available for select departures from April through October 2024.

“With travel continuing to gain momentum, we’re seeing more people planning their vacations farther out and looking to take advantage of offers like ‘Explore with More’ that add value. With ‘Kids Sail Free’ and an air credit for Europe, this is a great time to book a multigenerational family cruise.” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

Through “Explore with More,” guests receive a $500 air credit on European cruises, a $100 bonus shore excursion credit, and free cruising for children on select sailings— making a summer family vacation abroad all the more affordable. “Explore with More” comes in addition to shore excursions, beverages, and specialty dining in the “Have it All” premium package.

‘Explore with More’ and ‘Have it All’ Package Details

Air Credit: The first and second guests in a stateroom receive a $500 per person air credit on select 2024 Europe cruises. The offer is available on select flights when booked through Holland America Line’s Flight Ease program.

Bonus Shore Excursion Credit: An additional $100 per person shore excursion credit is combined with the Have It All package for up to a $400 Shore Excursion credit.

Kids Cruise Free: When sailing as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom, kids ages five to 18 are eligible to travel free on select cruises (taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional).

Shore Excursions: ‘Have it All’ guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world — from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package: ‘ Have it All’ guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee, and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are included.

Specialty Dining: ‘Have it All’ guests can indulge in Holland America Line’s award-winning specialty dining for up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package: ‘ Have it All’ guests can stay connected while away from home with Holland America Line’s most popular Wi-Fi package. Guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports, and more.

By Adalyn Dugas