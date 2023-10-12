Chef Cindy Hutson And Author Les Standiford To Sail Aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises has revealed that Chef Cindy Hutson from Ortanique and New York Times Best-Selling Author Les Standiford will join its early 2024 Sea Cloud Spirit sailings.

Chef Hutson will be onboard from San Jose (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica to Panama City (Colon)/Panama February 5-16, 2024, and Author Standiford will serve as a featured historian on a Miami roundtrip itinerary from March 3-12, 2024, exploring Florida and The Bahamas, with no more than 136 guests on each voyage.

“This February, Chef Cindy Hutson will showcase her ‘Cuisine of the Sun’, tapping into the bounty of local Central America ingredients as Sea Cloud Spirit calls on a quartet of Costa Rican and Panamanian ports including a Panama Canal transit,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. “In March, Historian Les Standiford joins our only 2024 Florida and Bahamas sailing, sharing tales of Henry Flagler, the gilded age of Palm Beach and original Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Majorie Merriweather Post. We look forward to welcoming both special guests onboard Sea Cloud Spirit for two special sailings.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Les Standiford

Travel roundtrip from Miami, Florida, from March 3-12, 2023.

Eleuthera/Bahamas, Exumas/Bahamas overnight, two days under full sails, Key West, and a day under full sails before returning to Miami.

Chef Cindy Hutson

San Jose (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica to Panama City (Colon)/Panama (11 nights) February 5-16, 2023.

Day beneath full sails, Playa Panama/Costa Rica, day beneath full sails, Quepos/Costa Rica, Golfito/Costa Rica, Coiba National Park/Panama, day beneath full sails, Pearl Islands/Panama, day sailing through the Panama Canal, San Blas Archipelago/Panama.

MORE ABOUT LES STANDIFORD

Les Standiford is a New York Times Bestselling author of 25 books and novels.

His book “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu” chronicles a unique island in American history, including Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Standiford is a University professor and A founding director of the creative writing program at Florida International University.

MORE ABOUT CHEF CINDY

Chef Cindy Hutson began her culinary career at Norma’s on the Beach in honor of her mother, Norma.

Hutson is the executive chef and owner of Ortanique on the Mile, a pop-up restaurant in Coral Gables, Florida.

Hutson has been awarded Best Female Chef by the American Chef Association.

Her “Cuisine of the Sun” platform features Caribbean-infused, seasonally inspired fare that has gained global popularity for over 20 years.

Will you be exploring these available itineraries with Chef Cindy Hutson or Author Les Standiford?